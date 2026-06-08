Primary ballots hit mailboxes in high-stakes election year in Colorado

County clerks began mailing primary ballots to voters on Monday, as Colorado wades deeper into a crowded election year.

Voters will face a long list of choices in both the June 30 primary and the November general election. Every major state‑level office — the governor’s seat, notably — is on the ballot, while Colorado’s 8th Congressional District remains one of the most competitive U.S. House seats in the country.

The Colorado General Assembly also has an unusually high number of open seats this year in both chambers — 21 in the Senate and 65 in the House.

County clerks must mail all ballots by June 12 for the primary election.

Coloradans who are affiliated with the Colorado Democratic Party, Colorado Republican Party, Libertarian Party of Colorado, or Unity Party of Colorado by June 8 will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated.

Unaffiliated voters will be sent a ballot for both the Democratic and Republican Party’s primaries. They may also contact their county clerk to request a Unity Party ballot. Unaffiliated voters may only vote on one ballot.

Unaffiliated voters will again play a big role in who gets elected across Colorado, as more than half of registered voters are not tied to a party.

By June 22, 137 voting centers will be available for voters, and by June 23, 437 drop boxes will be available. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Voters must submit ballots by 7 p.m. on June 30.

Governor’s race

Republican Colorado gubernatorial candidates, from left, state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, state Rep. Scott Bottoms and ministry leader Victor Marx participate in a debate sponsored by 9News and Colorado Politics on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the University of Denver in Denver. (Thelma Grimes/Colorado Politics)

The top race on the ballot is the open governor’s seat, with Jared Polis unable to run again because of term limits.

On the Republican side, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer is running against state Rep. Scott Bottoms and Victor Marx, a political newcomer with a background in ministry work in Colorado Springs.

Colorado has only elected one Republican governor in the last 50 years.

Looking to change the trend, Bottoms cast himself as an uncompromising conservative guided by the Constitution.

Marx presents himself as an outsider and a “negotiator,” who wants to reverse the very conditions he says are driving people to leave Colorado.

Kirkmeyer often frames herself as the “adult in the room.” Kirkmeyer emphasizes her decades of government experience, arguing that she is the sole candidate qualified to govern.

Democratic Colorado gubernatorial candidates, from left, Attorney General Phil Weiser and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet participate in a debate sponsored by 9News and Colorado Politics on Thursday, at the University of Denver in Denver. (Thelma Grimes/Colorado Politics)

In the Democratic primary, Attorney General Phil Weiser faces U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

Although both agreed Colorado needs a governor willing to stand up to the Trump administration, they clashed over how often and in what ways. Since Trump returned to office, Weiser has sued his administration 65 times.

Candidates running in the Colorado Democratic primary for attorney general came together to debate issues on Thursday, May 28, at the PACE Center. Candidates included Michael Doughtery, left, Hetal Doshi, David Seligman and Jena Griswold. (Thelma Grimes C

Democratic attorney general race

While the governor’s race has taken a lot of attention this election season, a heated race has been taking place as four Democrats vie to be Colorado’s next attorney general.

During the May 28 debate, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is term‑limited in her current role, cited her work defending Colorado’s election system, taking on the Trump administration and enforcing what she described as corporate accountability.

Hetal Doshi emphasized her years as a federal prosecutor and DOJ leader, arguing that her courtroom experience and record of holding polluters and corporations accountable make her the most prepared to lead the office.

Michael Dougherty, the current Boulder County District Attorney, cast himself as the candidate focused on protecting democracy and Colorado’s interests, stressing that the next attorney general must be an experienced courtroom lawyer who can take Trump to court and win.

David Seligman framed his candidacy around fighting corporate abuse and standing up for workers, renters, and immigrants, saying the attorney general must use the law boldly to protect the most marginalized.

8th Congressional District

Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is drawing attention as two Democrats compete in the primary for a chance to take on Republican incumbent Gabe Evans.

Early in the race, the Democratic primary field included several candidates, but it has narrowed to state Rep. Manny Rutinel and former state Rep. Shannon Bird, who resigned from the legislature last year to focus on the campaign.

Other primaries

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, drew a primary challenger in state Rep. Julie Gonzales.

In the state’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Melat Kiros is challenging longtime U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette.