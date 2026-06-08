Trump administration investigates Cherry Creek School District for alleged racial discrimination

The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into Cherry Creek School District on Monday over allegations of racial discrimination.

The department said its Office for Civil Rights is reviewing claims that the district violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by sponsoring “a wide range of racially-discriminatory programming.”

The complaints alleged the district discriminated on the basis of race in student clubs, academic support programs, teacher training and a parent committee, the department said in a news release.

In a statement, the district said it has not yet received a copy of the complaint and could not comment in detail.

“We strongly disagree with the characterization of the district programming,” Abbe Smith, a spokesperson for the district, said in an email.

It’s the third investigation that the federal office has launched in Colorado in recent months. In March, the Office for Civil Rights said a nine-month investigation revealed that “male students” at Jeffco Public Schools occupied 61 spots on girls’ sports teams, and that the district allowed “students to access female bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations” on the basis of gender identity. Jeffco Public Schools has refuted the claims.

“These allegations of racially discriminatory conduct in this District seem to permeate almost every aspect of the school community, affecting students, teachers, and parents alike,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement, referring to the Cherry Creek School District investigation. “Federal law prohibits racial discrimination, which means that race cannot be a factor in how the school educates its students or trains its teachers.”

The release alleged Cherry Creek sponsors clubs that exclude students based on race and requires teachers to consider race when assigning classes and providing differing levels of academic support.

Federal officials are also investigating claims that the district promoted a teacher training program that restricted participation based on race.

The department did not identify the specific clubs or training programs.

Additionally, the Office for Civil Rights is reviewing the district’s “Voices of Color Committee,” which the department alleged grants preferential access and participation based on race.

The department further alleged that the district promoted a training program for educators, which teaches that “the United States was founded on ‘white supremacy’ and categorizes individuals as ‘oppressors’ and ‘oppressed’ based only on their skin color.”

The investigation follows other federal action involving Colorado school districts.

Last week, the Department of Education threatened to pull funding from Jefferson County Public Schools over its policies regarding transgender students, and last year, the federal office alleged Denver Public Schools violated federal law by converting a girl’s restroom into an all-gender facility.

Reporter Nico Brambila contributed to this article.