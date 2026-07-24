DOJ sues Colorado to overturn in‑state tuition for students living in the country illegally

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Colorado to dismantle a decade‑old law that grants in‑state tuition to students living illegally in the United States, setting up a high‑stakes clash over one of the state’s most bipartisan immigration policies.

In 2013, after more than six tries and a decade of efforts, Colorado state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 33, also known as the ASSET Act, which granted in-state tuition rates to undocumented students who graduated from Colorado high schools.

ASSET — Advancing Students for a Stronger Economy Tomorrow — passed with bipartisan support in both chambers, including from some of Colorado’s most conservative lawmakers.

SB 33 was co-sponsored by then-state Sen. Michael Johnston, a Denver Democrat and signed into law by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The ASSET law allows students living in the US illegally to pay in‑state tuition at Colorado’s public colleges if they attended a Colorado high school for at least three years and graduated or earned a GED. Until its repeal in 2025, the law also required students to sign an affidavit stating they would seek citizenship.

The Justice Department is now seeking to dismantle Colorado’s ASSET law, filing a lawsuit in U.S. District Court that asks a judge to block the state from offering in‑state tuition to undocumented students.

In announcing the suit Thursday, Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward said Congress bars states from granting education benefits to immigrants living here illegally unless those same benefits are available to all U.S. citizens.

The ASSET law violates federal law and subsidizes education for undocumented students at taxpayers’ expense, he added.

Johnston, now Denver’s mayor, said Thursday that he sponsored the bill — as he had in 2011 — for students he taught who were shut out of opportunities despite growing up in Colorado. “Students who worked as hard and dreamed as big as anyone else were then told they didn’t count as Coloradans,” he said, calling the lawsuit “a slap in the face to countless Colorado children” and vowing to fight it.

The DOJ also claimed the law treats U.S. citizens as second-class, although providing no proof that any Coloradan legally in the country was denied admission to a Colorado college or university based on legal immigration status.

While the number of students receiving ASSET benefits isn’t known, the Higher Education Immigration Portal estimates that out of nearly 350,000 students enrolled in Colorado colleges and universities, about 6,681 are illegal.

The portal classifies Colorado as a “Comprehensive Access” state in terms of inclusive in-state tuition and state financial aid policies for undocumented students. The portal tracks state policies for undocumented students on in-state tuition, state financial aid, professional and occupational licensure and driver licenses.

Colorado Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper criticized the Trump administration’s decision to sue.

“Instead of actually working to fix our broken immigration system, the Trump administration is trying to reignite yesterday’s culture wars,” Hickenlooper said. “These young people, many of whom have never had a home other than Colorado, want an education so they can build their lives.”

The DOJ lawsuit seeks to enjoin Colorado from enforcing the law, thereby preventing financial assistance and scholarships for students living in the country illegally.

This is the 14th lawsuit the DOJ has filed, challenging in-state tuition for undocumented students. Lawsuits in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Nebraska have succeeded in blocking those educational benefits.

Similar lawsuits are pending in Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, California, New Jersey, Kansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maryland.