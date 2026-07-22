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Denver DA clears officer in April fatal shooting

By 07/22/2026 | updated 2 days ago
Denver District Attorney John Walsh speaks to the media on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Matt Kyle, The Denver Gazette)

The Denver District Attorney’s Office has decided that the use of deadly force by a Denver Police Department officer who fatally shot a man in April was justified.

Denver DA John Walsh announced the decision Wednesday in a letter to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 25, after officers responded to a call about an attempted carjacking.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of South Quebec Street and spoke to a man who reported that another man was waving around a handgun. Officers went to an apartment building at the location and contacted the man, identified as Jordan Miller, 37.

Miller was armed with a handgun, according to the letter. Officers ordered Miller to keep his hands up, and he did not comply.

Miller then pointed his handgun at the officers and fired, prompting one of the officers, Andrew Van Bibber, to return fire. He fired six shots from a rifle, striking Miller once in the abdomen and killing him.

Walsh wrote in the letter that Van Bibber “clearly” acted in self-defense during the shooting.

“After a thorough review of the evidence in the case, I believe that the use of force by Officer Van Bibber was justified based on Colorado law regarding use of force in self-defense and in defense of others. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against the officer,” Walsh said in a news release.

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Matt Kyle

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