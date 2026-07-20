NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Operators of Aurora assisted-living home charged with mistreating patients

By 07/20/2026 | updated 17 hours ago
Getty images

The owners of a home for at-risk adults in Aurora were indicted by a grand jury Thursday after an investigation of mistreatment of patients.

James Russell Vogel and Angelica Vogel, the operators of All Saints Home Care, were each charged with two counts of attempt to influence a public servant, a class four felony; one count of false imprisonment of an at-risk adult, a class six felony; and three counts of caregiver neglect, a class one misdemeanor, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

All Saints Home Care, 6512 S. Lisbon Court in Aurora, is a senior assisted-living community that provides “safe and consistent care to your loved ones as they age, with comfort and care,” its website says.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still seeking information from former residents of the home and their family members, according to the release.

On Thursday, the grand jury returned an indictment charging the Vogels with mistreatment and efforts to mislead government investigators, the release said.

District Attorney Amy Padden said the office will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the case, adding that anyone with information should contact the ACSO.

“Our office is committed to ensuring that vulnerable members of our community, including at-risk seniors, are protected,” Padden said in the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office through email at ACSOTips@arapahoegov.com or call (720) 874-8477.

Avatar photo
Kyla Pearce

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

New survey finds Colorado voters in the 8th Congressional District back more federal AI regulations

A majority of both Democrats and Republicans in one of Colorado’s most competitive congressional districts say they support federal regulations on artificial intelligence, according to a recent survey by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation (PPC). Members of both major parties residing in the state’s 8th Congressional District were asked their opinions on […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Air Force Academy cadets will need to learn to think for themselves before mastering AI, says new dean

Air Force Academy cadets will be expected to master artificial intelligence but not before they learn to think for themselves.  The academy’s new dean, Brig. Gen. James Valpiani, outlined his vision for incorporating AI into the classroom as it becomes a war-fighting tool for the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors during a meeting Monday. […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests