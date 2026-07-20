Operators of Aurora assisted-living home charged with mistreating patients

The owners of a home for at-risk adults in Aurora were indicted by a grand jury Thursday after an investigation of mistreatment of patients.

James Russell Vogel and Angelica Vogel, the operators of All Saints Home Care, were each charged with two counts of attempt to influence a public servant, a class four felony; one count of false imprisonment of an at-risk adult, a class six felony; and three counts of caregiver neglect, a class one misdemeanor, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

All Saints Home Care, 6512 S. Lisbon Court in Aurora, is a senior assisted-living community that provides “safe and consistent care to your loved ones as they age, with comfort and care,” its website says.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still seeking information from former residents of the home and their family members, according to the release.

On Thursday, the grand jury returned an indictment charging the Vogels with mistreatment and efforts to mislead government investigators, the release said.

District Attorney Amy Padden said the office will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the case, adding that anyone with information should contact the ACSO.

“Our office is committed to ensuring that vulnerable members of our community, including at-risk seniors, are protected,” Padden said in the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office through email at ACSOTips@arapahoegov.com or call (720) 874-8477.