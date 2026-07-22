Castle Rock implements mandatory Stage 2 water restrictions

Castle Rock moved into mandatory Stage 2 drought restrictions Wednesday as ongoing dry conditions and continued high water demand strain the town’s water supplies.

Under the restrictions, customers must follow a mandatory two-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule. Customer water budgets will also be reduced, which officials said will cause customers to reach higher-tier water rates more quickly.

The goal of the Stage 2 restrictions is to reduce water use by 25%.

Additional restrictions include limiting hand watering to no more than twice a week, discouraging new landscaping installations and eliminating watering exemptions for new landscapes. Residents are also prohibited from power washing driveways, sidewalks and fences.

Town officials said outdoor irrigation accounts for more than 75% of summer water use, making outdoor watering restrictions the most effective conservation measure. A town ordinance that took effect this month also prevents homeowners associations from issuing violations for brown grass while Castle Rock remains under an official drought stage.

The town entered voluntary Stage 1 drought restrictions in May, but officials said water consumption remained well above the target needed to manage water supplies responsibly. The water provider has relied heavily on Denver Basin groundwater as renewable water sources have become increasingly stressed.

Reservoir storage and streamflows remain below normal, while water treatment facilities are operating at or near capacity, officials said.

Town officials said the drought response is designed to protect public health and safety by preserving water supplies for essential indoor uses while reducing discretionary outdoor demand.