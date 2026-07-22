Democrat Phil Weiser names Jeffco Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper as his gubernatorial running mate

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Democratic nominee for governor, on Wednesday named Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper to be his lieutenant governor running mate in the general election.

Weiser, who is facing Republican nominee Victor Marx for the seat held by term-limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, announced his pick at a news conference at state Democratic Party headquarters in Denver.

A former president of the Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education, Dahlkemper is serving her second term on the suburban county’s board of commissioners.

Marx has yet to announce his running mate. Under Colorado law, he has until July 31 — seven days after the primary election results are certified — to make the designation public.

If elected in November, Dahlkemper will be the state’s 51st lieutenant governor and the seventh woman to occupy the office.

Early in her career, Dahlkemper was the senior education reporter for Colorado Public Radio and later ran a communications firm focused on education initiatives. She and her husband, former Senate Minority Leader Mike Feeley, a retired attorney, live in South Jefferson County with their three rescue dogs. Their daughter attends college in California.

The job’s formal duties include filling in for the governor when they’re out of state or otherwise absent and taking over if the governor leaves office. Since Polis’ predecessor, current-U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, held office from 2011-2019, however, lieutenant governors have also overseen various state offices and programs.

Polis’ No. 2, former state Rep. Dianne Primavera, heads the Offices of Saving People Money on Health Care and eHealth Innovation, and chairs the Colorado Disability Funding Commission and Disability Policy, the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Serve Colorado and the Colorado Space Coalition.

While Colorado’s lieutenant governor used to be nominated and, until the late 1960s, even elected independently of the governor, since 2002 the state’s major-party gubernatorial nominees have chosen their running mates, the same way presidential nominees pick their vice presidential candidates.

Editor’s note: This developing story will be updated.