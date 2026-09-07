Even Dem court couldn’t abide theft of GOP seats | Dick Wadhams

Thanks to the Colorado Supreme Court, Colorado voters will be able to reaffirm their support for the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission after the court struck down the Democratic scheme to steal three Republican congressional seats.

Billionaire-funded national Democratic groups from New York and Washington, D.C. created the hilariously named “Coloradans for a Level Playing Field,” which lavishly hired local Democratic consultants to try to repeal independent congressional redistricting in 2026. The group had already spent $2 million before being stopped by the court.

Colorado voters created the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission in 2018 by a whopping 71% to “maximize the number of competitive districts” that meet other federal requirements. Colorado business leader Kent Thiry led the campaign to successfully pass Amendment Y.

Following the 2020 census, the commission created a map with four Democratic-leaning districts, three Republican-leaning districts and a truly competitive Eighth Congressional District, which was initially won by a Democrat in 2022 but is now represented by a Republican, giving Colorado an even 4-4 partisan split in its congressional delegation.

Democratic billionaires fund the National Democratic Redistricting Committee of Washington, D.C., headed by former Attorney General Eric Holder under President Barack Obama and the House Majority PAC (political action committee), led by U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Both funded what should have been named “Liberal Billionaires to Destroy Independent Congressional Redistricting.”

The Holder-Jeffries scheme would have suspended the independent commission during the 2028 and 2030 election cycles so that contorted, partisan maps could be drawn to defeat three Republicans giving the state a 7-1 Democratic delegation.

The Colorado Supreme Court voted unanimously, 7 to 0, to reject their proposals.

Adding insult to injury, all seven members of the Colorado Supreme Court were nominated by Democratic governors.

Chief Justice Monica Marquez wrote the court’s unanimous decision declaring the Democratic proposal “represents a seismic shift to Colorado’s longstanding redistricting process enshrined in the state constitution.”

Colorado voters will have the opportunity to reassert their support for the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission in November.

Advance Colorado successfully placed on the ballot an initiative to not only preserve the process overwhelmingly passed in 2018 but also prohibit districts from being created to purposely benefit a political party.

Nothing reveals the increasing arrogance and abuse of power of total Democratic control more clearly than this failed attempt to steal three Republican congressional seats.

On another topic:

Two weeks ago, my Colorado Politics column of Aug. 24 was entitled “Griswold’s record: corruption and incompetence.” It highlighted the vast incompetent and corrupt record of Secretary of State Jena Griswold, whom Democrats have now nominated for attorney general.

Amazingly, three days after that column was published, Griswold announced on Aug. 27 her office wrongfully exposed confidential profiles of 130,000 voters during some kind of update to the system and 59 of those voters had their profiles accessed.

And one of those profiles belonged to her Republican opponent in the AG’s race, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen.

The update was done on Aug. 14, but the inappropriate exposure of the voter profiles was not discovered until Aug. 25, 11 days later. Does Griswold pay any attention at all to what is going on in her office?

When will Democrats quit defending this paragon of incompetence and corruption and prevent her from destroying another statewide elected office?

At the very least, Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, should appoint a special counsel to investigate how this fiasco occurred and if Allen was a political target of the incompetent and corrupt Griswold.

Does anyone believe a Republican secretary of state could get away with targeting their Democratic opponent in another race?

Dick Wadhams is a former Colorado Republican state chairman who managed campaigns for U.S. Sens. Hank Brown and Wayne Allard, and Gov. Bill Owens. He was campaign manager for U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota in 2004 when Thune unseated Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle.