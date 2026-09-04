Manny Rutinel resigns from Colorado legislature to focus on congressional race

The Democrat running for a key congressional race — whose outcome could decide the balance of power in the U.S. House — on Friday resigned from the Colorado legislature.

State Rep. Manny Rutinel is turning his attention to his campaign in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, where he is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans.

The open state seat — House District 32 — will be filled by a vacancy committee. The Adams County Democratic Party has not responded to Colorado Politics’ inquiry about when that process will take place.

Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Lee are running for Rutinel’s former seat in the November election.

Rutinel, appointed to the state House by a vacancy committee in 2023, said he is stepping down to concentrate on the congressional race, which is considered one of the nation’s most competitive.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Colorado’s 32nd House District for the incredible privilege of serving as your representative,” Rutinel said.

Rutinel said representing the district, which largely covers Adams County, has been an honor. He pointed to his work that he said sought to make things affordable for Colorado residents and his opposition to the Trump administration during this year’s legislative session.

“With less than 2 months until the general election, we are now fully focused on defeating Gabe Evans and his reckless, cost-hiking agenda,” Rutinel said.

Evans has not yet responded to Colorado Politics’ request for comment.

In June, Rutinel defeated former state Rep. Shannon Bird for the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat.

Rutinel raised just over $4 million as of June 30, while Evans has about $5.4 million, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission.