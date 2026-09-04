NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Manny Rutinel resigns from Colorado legislature to focus on congressional race

By 09/04/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
Colorado state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, answers a question during a debate between Democratic candidates running for Colorado's 8th Congressional District on May 28, 2026, in Greeley, Colo. (Brice Tucker/The Greeley Tribune via AP)

The Democrat running for a key congressional race — whose outcome could decide the balance of power in the U.S. House — on Friday resigned from the Colorado legislature.

State Rep. Manny Rutinel is turning his attention to his campaign in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, where he is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans.

The open state seat — House District 32 — will be filled by a vacancy committee. The Adams County Democratic Party has not responded to Colorado Politics’ inquiry about when that process will take place.

Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Lee are running for Rutinel’s former seat in the November election.

Rutinel, appointed to the state House by a vacancy committee in 2023, said he is stepping down to concentrate on the congressional race, which is considered one of the nation’s most competitive.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Colorado’s 32nd House District for the incredible privilege of serving as your representative,” Rutinel said.

Rutinel said representing the district, which largely covers Adams County, has been an honor. He pointed to his work that he said sought to make things affordable for Colorado residents and his opposition to the Trump administration during this year’s legislative session.

“With less than 2 months until the general election, we are now fully focused on defeating Gabe Evans and his reckless, cost-hiking agenda,” Rutinel said.

Evans has not yet responded to Colorado Politics’ request for comment.

In June, Rutinel defeated former state Rep. Shannon Bird for the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat.

Rutinel raised just over $4 million as of June 30, while Evans has about $5.4 million, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado secures FEMA support for wildfire, flooding and mudslide recovery

Colorado’s request for federal public assistance to help communities devastated by the Aspen Acres and Gold Mountain Fires was approved Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a decision that followed weeks of pressure from state leaders and local officials urging the administration to act. FEMA did not announce how much the state would receive, […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado House ethics committee issues ‘stern letter’ to Democrat over caucus funds mismanagement

The Colorado House ethics committee on Friday voted unanimously to issue a “stern letter” to Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora, regarding her mismanagement of House Democratic caucus funds. The committee further voted to request that Lindsay resign as Democratic Caucus co-chair and be removed from all her committee and leadership assignments, except for one House committee […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests