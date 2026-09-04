Colorado House ethics committee issues ‘stern letter’ to Democrat over caucus funds mismanagement

The Colorado House ethics committee on Friday voted unanimously to issue a “stern letter” to Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora, regarding her mismanagement of House Democratic caucus funds.

The committee further voted to request that Lindsay resign as Democratic Caucus co-chair and be removed from all her committee and leadership assignments, except for one House committee per House rules.

The committee also voted to include in its report a call for House leadership to develop best-practice rules for handling caucus financial matters for both caucuses.

A second vote regarding caucus finances included a list of requirements:

Formal approval of workflow for reimbursement, direct spending, costs with leadership approval if needed

Expense logs with dates, vendors, purpose, receipts and approval status

A budget created and updated quarterly, and available for caucus member review

A system for collecting dues, with follow-up for members who are delinquent and consequences for failure to pay

A monthly bank account reconciliation

A written and approval plan for items purchased for the caucus, and an inventory and storage plan for those items

The ethics complaint against Lindsay, who lost her bid for reelection in the June primary, came from Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, who alleged that Lindsay mishandled and improperly used funds for her personal benefit in a way he argued was unethical and potentially criminal.

The committee decided that Lindsay did not commit money laundering, but they had a lot to say about how she managed the caucus funds.

Lindsay has served as one of the two House Democratic caucus co-chairs since November 2022. Rep. Junie Joseph of Boulder is the other co-chair and has served in that role since 2024.

The complaint centered on several transactions: a $2,500 “self-written check” that Lindsay deposited into her personal account in March 2025, a $6,358.68 reimbursement for a caucus retreat in November 2024 and two checks for less than $1,000 with no discernible purpose.

Marshall alleged Lindsay wrote checks to herself and labeled them as caucus-related reimbursements, despite records showing she had not paid caucus dues for the 2025-26 session and had provided no receipts for the retreat expenses. Lindsay repaid the $2,500 after being confronted by Joseph, the caucus co-chair, but acknowledged recently that she still has not paid dues for the current term.

The retreat’s charges drew particular scrutiny.

According to the complaint, the caucus fund made six debit card purchases totaling $6,358.68 at the Golden Courtyard Marriott between Nov. 18 and 21, 2024.

On Dec. 4, 2024, Lindsay allegedly deposited a self-written check for the same amount into her personal account, describing it as a “retreat reimbursement.”

When questioned, she said the caucus owed her thousands of dollars for other expenses and submitted sticky notes instead of receipts to support her claim.

The ethics committee found it had few options for how to mete out punishment for Lindsay’s mismanagement.

Censure, a resolution or expulsion would likely not work since the legislature is out of session and is not expected to be in session until the next General Assembly takes office next January. They questioned whether it would be appropriate for a new House, with new leadership and many new members, to vote on the conduct of a former House member.

Christy Chase, an attorney with the legislature’s Office of Legislative Legal Services, pointed out that there’s only one instance of the House voting to reprimand a former member and that was last year, when they voted to condemn the conduct of former member Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud.

A censure resolution had been prepared against Armagost, who resigned the day it was to be voted on in the House.

Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, pointed out that a legislator “holds the public trust and managing funds of others is the utmost position of trust … Since only a legislator may manage a caucus account, as part of their legislative duties, the obligation to fulfill those duties in an ethical and prudent manner applies,” he said.

Soper added that all the evidence, both written and oral testimony, makes it pretty clear that there was an impact on the public trust.

He said he was also troubled by Lindsay’s refusal to work with her co-chair; when asked for access to the caucus account, Lindsay told Joseph to ask someone else and refused to grant her access. Rep. Steven Woodrow, a Denver Democrat, added that when he asked Lindsay about that refusal, her response was that she didn’t want to do anything with Joseph.

Rep. Javier Mabry, a Denver Democrat, also raised the point that there were conflicting stories about some of the fund management, specifically tied to the $6,300 check. That the receipts would add up to exactly $6,300 seems “incredibly unlikely.”

For Woodrow, the issue is mismanagement.

“I think it’s unquestionable here that the caucus account was grossly mismanaged. There was no accounting, and generally accepted accounting principles were not established. The testimony indicated that receipts were kept in a fairly haphazard way,” he said.

He also criticized Lindsay for not taking the time to go over a report on the caucus funds, prepared by Will Quinn, who is not an accountant but is the compliance manager for the state Democratic Party. Lindsay said in testimony last month that she disagreed with some of his findings, but she also admitted she hadn’t done a line-by-line comparison of her own records with the Quinn report.

At one point, Lindsay indicated that she was overwhelmed, calling herself a “hot mess,” but never spoke with leadership or asked for help.

“She used such poor bookkeeping that to this very day, I don’t think anyone on this committee could state with confidence who owes who what and where the money actually went,” he added.

The committee will issue a final report to the current Speaker of the House for review and final determinations.