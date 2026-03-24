PLATTEFORUM

Denver

News: Mellissa Monforti is the new executive director of PlatteForum, succeeding interim director Kendall Kultgen, who will continue with the organization as operations director.

Monforti stepped into her new role on March 16.

“Melissa’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the organization, and her skillset, passion and experience as a leader, fundraiser and empathetic human are going to be a huge benefit to PlatteForum,” said board chair Andi Savage.

Monforti’s 20-plus years in the nonprofit arena began with The Center on Colfax and continued through other organizations focused on equity and access, with an eye toward systemic impact. Most recently, she led Reading Partners Colorado.

In addition, Monforti was a Colorado Trust Fellow through Regis University’s Master of Nonprofit Management graduate program. She is also a certified spiritual director through the Haden Institute, a professional recording artist and amateur painter.

At PlatteForum, her role will be to oversee its strategic direction, manage and support staff, shepherd the final year of PlatteForum’s two-year strategic plan, and ensure the organization continues to serve youth, artists, families, and community members through engaging programming, wraparound resources, and expansive cultural events.

About the organization: PlatteForum is a nonprofit organization serving professional artists, youth, families, and community members through award-winning programs, cultural events, and community resources. They include an Artist Residency, ArtLab Youth Internship, a food pantry, mental health supports, art and technology materials, and academic support.

Website: platteforum.org

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