Questions for Mike and Phil | Jon Caldara

If you’re a fan of the old Seinfeld TV show, you might remember the fat postman, Newman, being asked why postal workers “go postal”?

“Because the mail never stops. It just keeps coming and coming and coming! There’s never a let up! It’s relentless! Every day it piles up more and more and more! You gotta get it out! But the more you get out, the more keeps coming in! And then the barcode reader breaks! And then there’s Publisher’s Clearing House!”

That’s politics in Colorado.

The legislative session ends so election season can attack us. Primaries, initiatives, the general election polluting our airways and mailboxes with vicious ugliness.

And once that’s over, the legislature’s back banning ketchup packets and stealing our TABOR refunds.

It’s relentless! And politicians and the Takings Coalition love it.

I recently overheard a Democratic strategist say: “Don’t worry that we didn’t get everything we wanted. No matter who becomes governor, we’ll get it next year.” Too true.

Our next governor will be Michael Bennet or Phil Weiser. And if you thought the Polis years slammed Colorado to the socialist left, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

A Republican will not be our next governor.

Scott Bottoms is unpalatable to the general voting population.

Still, you gotta admire his campaign strategy: “Elect me governor and only then will I reveal the names of the pedophiles roaming the state Capitol.”

Not to be outdone, Victor Marx has been commanded to become governor by God himself, the very same God that has commanded him to avoid debates. God doesn’t want to talk policy.

Their shared MAGA-ish lane could split the primary vote and hand Barbara Kirkmeyer the nomination. She’s sane, experienced, articulate and therefore probably doomed in modern Colorado.

But Barb is going to take one for the team. While Trump is in office, Colorado will not elect a Republican statewide.

Which leaves Bennet versus Weiser. Thurston Howell III (from Gilligan’s Island) versus AOC with a five-o’clock shadow. The accidental senator versus the academic socialist.

I suffered through the recent debate between these two — pale, stale and male. And the winner… insomniacs. It was a contest between Corn Flakes and Wheaties, boring, soggy and refusing to answer questions

They lazily flopped over each other to see who could best cast Coloradans as powerless victims of President Donald Trump and evil corporations.

In their worldview, no one has agency. No one is smart enough to make their own decisions. We need elites to protect us from oppression, not defend opportunity.

For nearly a century-and-a-half Colorado was synonymous with rugged individualism. We had a good run.

So our job is to discern any difference between these two dynamos of excitement. To that end, may I suggest questions they both should be bombarded with until they answer them.

To Mr. Bennet, specifically I won’t ask who you are going to choose to replace you as U.S. senator should you become governor.

Instead, I ask why I should vote for you when you won’t tell us. With the importance of the U.S. Senate in the balance, how is it respectful to ask voters to elect a mystery senator?

To both I ask: Colorado’s Labor Peace Act has protected workers and businesses for more than eight decades. Polis vetoed bills to weaken it. When, not if, similar bills land on your desk, will you sign them?

Should workers be forced to pay organizations they disagree with as a condition of employment? Isn’t that coerced speech?

Progressive governors including Jared Polis and Kathy Hochul have signed on to allow children from their states to receive help from the new Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program. Will you try to weaken or limit those scholarships in Colorado?

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet take part in forum sponsored by the Colorado Young Democrats on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 68 hall in Denver. (Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Current law requires Colorado power to be 100% “renewable” by 2050, no matter the cost or reliability. Can you admit, like “ending homelessness in 15 years,” this is physically and economically impossible? If not, should power companies, not customers, pay all rate increases caused by this mandate?

You both say Colorado is becoming too bureaucratic and regulated for business to stay here. Will you support a “permit stopwatch,” where a permit must be approved or denied within a set time or automatically granted?

Do you support continuing Medicaid benefits for immigrants here illegally?

Michael and Phil already know the answers to these questions. It speaks volumes they refuse to tell us.

Jon Caldara is president of the Independence Institute in Denver and hosts “The Devil’s Advocate with Jon Caldara” on Colorado Public Television Channel 12. His column appears Sundays in Colorado Politics.