Colorado National Guard, Swiss Armed Forces celebrate partnership

Colorado’s National Guard marked a year of partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces at the Governor’s Mansion on Monday.

“This anniversary marks one strong year of friendship and collaboration between the State of Colorado and Switzerland,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Our National Guard members play such an important role in protecting our state at home and supporting our partners abroad. I’m excited by our partnership which strengthens international cooperation between Switzerland and Colorado and makes us all safer.”

The Swiss Confederation and Colorado National Guard became official state partners under the National State Partnership Program last September.

The program connects National Guard units with military, security, and disaster response agencies of other countries. Colorado’s National Guard is also a partner with Slovenia and Jordan.

Polis also celebrated Switzerland and Colorado’s geographic, demographic similarities and historical relationship.

“Both states lie at the heart of their continents and hold important freshwater reserves and other resources needed for their populations and surrounding states,” his office said in a news release. “Additionally, both Switzerland and Colorado are centers for technology, trade, defense and finance.”

