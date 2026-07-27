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Penley fire near Sedalia reaches 75% containment

By 07/27/2026 | updated 18 hours ago
Fire crews battle the Penley Fire in Douglas County, west of Sedalia on July 26, 2026. (Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff)

Fire crews battling the Penley fire west of Sedalia made significant progress overnight, holding the wildfire at about 3 acres and reaching 75% containment Monday, according to Douglas County officials.

The fire, which sparked Sunday west of Sedalia, prompted evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area as more than 125 firefighters from 10 agencies worked to contain the blaze and protect nearby structures.

Officials have reduced evacuation zones as of Monday afternoon. 

“Those previously under an evacuation order, are now in a warning zone. Those previously under warnings, that status is now removed. Everybody is clear to return to their homes,” officials said in a social media post Monday at 3 p.m.. 

The Douglas County Helitack Team completed a total of 47 water drops Monday.

Emergency responders first mobilized Sunday afternoon after reports of a wildfire in the area. At about 5 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for residents within a 2-mile radius of West Douglas Fire Station 132.

Anyone needing assistance evacuating was instructed to call 911.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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Nicholas Fogleman

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