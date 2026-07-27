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Forest fire west of Sedalia prompts evacuations in Douglas County

By 07/27/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Emergency crews respond to a fire west of Sedalia in Douglas County July 26, 2026. (Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriffs)

Emergency crews are responding to a forest fire burning west of Sedalia, prompting evacuation orders for nearby residents Sunday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents within a 2-mile radius of West Douglas Fire Station 132.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management and a helitack crew are working alongside West Douglas Fire Protection District and Castle Rock Fire and Rescue to contain the blaze.

Officials established an evacuation center at the Sedalia Post Office for displaced residents. Anyone needing assistance evacuating was instructed to call 911.

Authorities urged residents living near the fire area to remain vigilant and monitor official updates for changing conditions and additional evacuation information.

No information on the fire’s size, cause or containment status was immediately available. Officials said more details would be released as they become available.

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Nicholas Fogleman

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