Douglas County commissioners postpone meetings due to injury

Douglas County officials have postponed Tuesday’s Business Meeting and Land Use/Public Hearing after a county commissioner sustained an injury, according to a statement from the county.

County officials said the commissioner is “OK but may require surgery.” As a result, the meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The commissioner “asks for privacy at this time,” according to the statement.

The county did not identify the commissioner or provide details about the nature of the injury. Officials said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

The postponement affects both the Business Meeting and the Land Use/Public Hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Commissioners were scheduled to discuss a $7.5 million funding agreement for a youth sports facility in Castle Rock.