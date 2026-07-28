Meghan Shay on recovery, responsibility and second chances | The OpEdge Podcast

Step Denver and Step Springs CEO Meghan Shay joins The OpEdge to explore addiction recovery, homelessness, and the role of accountability in lasting change.

Shay tells host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger why she believes recovery is built on personal responsibility, peer support, and meaningful work, explaining how “real compassion” often means helping people confront hard truths rather than shielding them from consequences.

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: