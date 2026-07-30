Boulder County coroner IDs body found over 50 years ago

After nearly 55 years, a body found in Boulder County has been identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s office on Thursday announced it has identified a set of remains found in Bluebell Canyon in August 1971 as Douglas Sumner, 22. The identification concluded decades of investigative and forensic work, the coroner’s office said and now allows the coroner to move on to trying to find Sumner’s family members.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Boulder County Coroner’s Office at 303-441-3535. The coroner’s office did not say how Sumner was identified.

Coroner and medical examiner’s offices often have multiple open cases at a time for pending IDs or family identification, with some being months or even years old.