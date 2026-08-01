Colorado Politics Calendar Aug. 3-9

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, AUG. 3

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee , 12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver

, 12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m., 4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5

Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid , 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Happy Hour Blues , 4-6 p.m., 78911 US-40, Winter Park

, 4-6 p.m., 78911 US-40, Winter Park (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Muni Research Working Group , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem/Trans Rights/Childwatch Joint Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Transit Action Working Group , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 1204 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

, 6-7:30 p.m., 1204 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, AUG. 6

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: No On 109/110 Working Group , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (D) Denver Democratic Party: Environment & Climate Crisis Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for more information

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast , 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday Events , 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast , 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (D) Park County Democratic Party: Kenosha Clean Up , 10-11 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for more information

, 10-11 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting , 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

, 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Roosevelt Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m., RSVP at https://www.weldcountydems.org/wcd-event/roosevelt-dinner/



SUNDAY, AUG. 9