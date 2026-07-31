Fauci’s diary details blooming outrage toward ‘far right,’ softness toward Biden and China

Dr. Anthony Fauci increasingly railed against “far right” critics of his approach to COVID-19 issues while describing strong support from the Biden White House in his pandemic-era diary, which was recently released by Congress.

The former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director dismissed concerns around Chinese involvement in the virus’s creation and his statements on U.S.-funded research in Wuhan as right-wing propaganda or “conspiracy theories,” the 1,141-page document released Saturday shows. The diary gives a deeper-than-ever look at how Fauci privately viewed the controversies surrounding his decades in government work, including advising Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden about the coronavirus response.

Republicans such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have accused Fauci of misleading the public about whether his NIAID funded risky “gain-of-function” research in a poorly managed Wuhan lab that many suspect was the coronavirus pandemic’s cause. Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services found the writings on its servers and handed the diary to Paul, who released it to compare Fauci’s public and private statements.

‘Stressed beyond the limit’

Fauci referred to the “far right” more than 60 times in his complaints throughout the diary. The effect that Republicans’ Wuhan investigations and right-leaning media had on Fauci’s public image continuously bothered him, according to the writings.

“This sounds very much like a way-out conspiracy theory, which it is,” he wrote in April 2021 regarding the lab-leak theory. “However, there are enough crazy people around to make this a problem.”

“I get a lot of [Freedom of Information Act] requests regarding my financial statements as well as regarding text messages, written correspondence, and phone calls,” Fauci wrote the same month. “These are clearly directed at trying to catch me at something usually from conspiracy theorists but also from Republican operatives.”

By September 2021, Fauci was writing that “dark web far right maniacs” had him “stressed beyond the limit” in bold, bright red font.

In responding to one critical Fox News story in June 2021, Fauci exonerated himself by writing that Trump’s White House told him to “make up” legal reasoning for the NIAID canceling controversial Wuhan research.

“They are accusing me [of] lying under oath at a House and energy subcommittee hearing when I said that I did not know the precise reason why [Trump] told us to cancel the Wuhan grant,” Fauci wrote. He said he warned Trump’s team it was illegal not to provide a reason, so “the White House came back and said make up a reason.”

Fauci reiterated in a later entry: “The word came down from the White House predominantly via Mark Meadows that we should just go ahead and make up a reason but we definitely had to cancel the grant or else.”

The former public health official also mused about forming a partnership with China’s government for a “good faith” effort to determine COVID-19’s origins, claiming “it is extremely unlikely [that] the Chinese are truly hiding anything substantive.” He complained that this would be impossible because “the environment in the United States is so toxic with regard to China and the delusions of the far right radicals.”

Biden backed him ‘1000%,’ Harris was ‘delightful’

Meanwhile, Fauci described Biden more favorably while seemingly pointing out the former president’s age getting the better of him, an issue that would ultimately drive Biden out of the 2024 presidential election. “He asked good questions but he rambled a bit, seemingly repeating things that he had said a few minutes previously,” Fauci wrote regarding a February 2021 meeting with Biden on pediatric vaccine trials.

Fauci also described then-Vice President Kamala Harris as “delightful” in an April 2021 entry.

While the first Trump administration put “ridiculous restrictions” on Fauci’s ability to speak publicly, Biden’s officials “really want me out there and there is no pushback at all for my [media] appearances,” Fauci wrote on different dates in 2021.

Fauci took note of Biden sending him a “thank you letter” in March 2021 and promising to defend him against critics in a June 2021 entry.

“As I was getting ready to take off with the motorcade from the White House on the way to Andrews Air Force Base, the president came walking down the back alley, the Secret Service called me out of the car, and the president put both his hands on both my shoulders and said ‘I just want to tell you that I am behind you 1000%’; and he repeated again ‘I am behind you 1000%,'” Fauci wrote. “He said ‘those people are crazy they have no idea what they’re talking about and just don’t pay any attention to them.'”

The physician also mentioned an interaction in June 2021 where he said, “three burly MAGA-type men approached [Biden] and started trash talking him.”

“The Secret Service were very discreet and did not want to make a scene; however his daughter Ashley jumped in front of them and started screaming at them to stay away from her father,” Fauci said. “The lesson of the story was that young women have more guts and fire then certain Secret Service agents.”