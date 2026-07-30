Thousands of migrants bull-rush Spanish border, sparking ‘total humanitarian and social emergency’

Hundreds of migrants in Morocco have bull-rushed through the Spanish border into the European Union, exacerbating the migration crisis.

A mob of African migrants plowed past border guards and circumvented barriers into the Spanish territory of Ceuta this week, creating what the city’s leader calls a “total humanitarian and social emergency.”

“In the past few days more than 1,500 migrants, both adults and minors, have come to Ceuta by sea,” Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas said in a televised address on Wednesday. “The reception centers are saturated. There is no more room for anyone in them, and according to yesterday’s figures, the number of people entering is more than 200-a-day.”

Ceuta is a Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa, bordered only by Morocco. It is the only land border shared between Europe and Africa.

By crossing into its borders, the illegal immigrants have entered EU territory just months after the continental alliance passed measures to tighten its immigration policies and prevent illicit crossings.

In addition to climbing fences and brute-forcing their way through barriers, others have swam miles to dodge opposition. Vivas said that approximately 60 bodies have washed up on Ceuta beaches in the past month.

Police officers have been overwhelmed by the influx as more migrants continue to arrive. Vivas is asking the national government to also declare a state of emergency, requesting a military presence to restore order.

The Secretary General of the Unified Association of Civil Guards in Ceuta Rachid Sbihi described the situation as “absolute chaos” and said the border between Spain and Morocco has “totally collapsed.”

“It’s not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing,” Sbihi said.

It is not the first time that Ceuta has been overrun with a massive, coordinated influx of illegal migrants. The territory was overrun by intruders in May 2021, amounting to approximately 10,000 crossings in just a few days.

The Spanish government has acknowledged the breach of its territory, stating that the Ministry of the Interior is “acting in coordination to respond with the utmost speed and efficiency to the situation in Ceuta.” But Madrid has refused to declare a state of emergency over migration issues.

“The Government of Spain is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. “We are mobilizing all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

He added that the situation is a “moment to build solutions, with responsibility and cooperation.”

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will be traveling Friday to Ceuta to “monitor the situation.”

Sanchez’s government initiated in April a mass amnesty program for illegal immigrants. The program opened a path to legal status for approximately 1.17 million foreign nationals living across Spain — more than double the estimated number provided by Madrid.

The program grants a one-year residence permit to illegal migrants who had been living in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025. Applicants were also required to have a clean criminal record. The one-year permits are renewable.

Spain’s right-wing party, Vox, decried the mass amnesty initiative as aiding the “invasion” of the country.