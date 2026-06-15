Arapahoe County commissioner incumbents run for re-election

Two progressive Arapahoe County commissioners are running for re-election in the June 30 primary against a Cherry Creek School District board director and nonprofit leader.

The incumbents are District Four Commissioner Leslie Summey and District Two Commissioner Jessica Campbell.

Campbell is running against Democrat Angela Garland. There is one Republican candidate, Carl Schuldies, who is running unopposed.

District two includes Greenwood Village, Foxfield, most of Centennial, part of Aurora and unincorporated central Arapahoe County.

Campbell has served since 2023 and is currently the board’s finance director. She also serves on many county boards and committees, including the board of social services, the Colorado Mental Health Line, the information technology steering committee, and the homeless coordinating committee.

Her top priorities include resolving the county’s budget crisis, easing east-west traffic issues, and strengthening economic development efforts, according to her campaign website.

Garland is a nonprofit manager, community advocate and current Cherry Creek School District board director. She has served on the school board since 2023 and her term ends in November 2027.

Her priorities include affordable housing development, public health infrastructure, and homelessness, according to her campaign website.

Whichever candidate wins the primary election will go up against Schuldies in the November election.

Schuldies is a retired operations executive, former small business owner and chairman of Smoke Hill Metro District Board of Directors.

His priorities include budgets and accountability, business support, law enforcement and the Second Amendment, according to his campaign website.

For district four, Summey is up against one other Democrat, Maya Wheeler. There is one Republican candidate, Sonda “Sunny” Banka, who is running unopposed.

District four includes unincorporated northern Arapahoe County, the City of Glendale and portions of the City of Aurora.

Summey has served since 2023 and is currently board chair. When she was elected, she made history as the first Black person to serve as commissioner in Arapahoe County.

She was selected by Gov. Jared Polis to serve on the Colorado Aeronautical Board in 2024 and also serves on the Regional Opioid Abatement Council, Aurora Economic Development Council and the Arapahoe County Justice Coordinating Committee.

Her top priorities include the county’s budget deficit, public safety, homelessness and veterans’ issues, according to her campaign website.

Wheeler is the executive director of Wezesha Dada Center, a nonprofit organization that focuses on income stability, youth development and healthcare for underrepresented people, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Her priorities include housing and homeownership, mental health, public safety through prevention, and equity and government, according to her campaign website.

The winning candidate in the primary election will go up against Banka in the November election.

Banka, whose campaign website is not fully up and running yet, owns real estate company Sunny Homes and Associates.

More information about Arapahoe County’s upcoming elections and sample ballots are available on the county’s website.