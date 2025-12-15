Early-bird pricing for Saving Places 2026 ends on Dec. 17 | NONPROFIT REGISTER

COLORADO PRESERVATION, INC.

Denver

News: Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s annual Saving Places conference won’t take place until February, but reduced-price tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased through Dec. 17 by visiting CPI’s website, coloradopreservation.org.

Saving Places 2026: The Case for Preservation takes place Feb. 11-13 at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Those unable to attend in person may view the proceedings online. A limited number of scholarships will be available.

The conference will highlight three significant anniversaries: the 60th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, which established a national program to protect historic and archaeological sites in the United States; the 150th anniversary of Colorado’s admission to the Union; and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Thirty sessions will cover topics that include Historic Building Preservation and Adaptive Reuse; State Historical Fund Grants 101; Historic Preservation and the Evolution of the High Line Canal; Is the Preservationist of the Future a Robot?, and Preservation and Reuse of Schools and Churches.

Tours and networking opportunities also will be part of the conference, as will the announcement of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places.

New in 2026 is the Preservation Workforce Development Track, featuring hands-on training in traditional trades and exploring ways to advance and expand the preservation field. This initiative not only connects those interested in joining the preservation workforce with educators and employers but also explores the challenges and opportunities of developing a more robust and inclusive preservation career field.

“We welcome students interested in preservation trades,” said CPI’s executive director, Jennifer Orrigo Charles. “Working in preservation can be so rewarding because historic places are more than just physical landmarks. They are living reflections of the traditions, stories and cultural practices that define our communities.”

About the organization: Colorado Preservation, Inc. was founded in 1984 as a donor-supported nonprofit organization guided by a 15-member board of directors and managed by a full-time staff of four. Its key programs are the Saving Places Conference, the Most Endangered Places program, the presentation of the annual Dana Crawford and State Honor awards, and preservation services that include grant writing, grant administration, project and easement management, and advocacy efforts with the state legislature and others.

