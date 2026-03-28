Colorado Politics Calendar Mar. 30-Apr. 5

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, MAR. 30

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: SE FoCo Regional Meeting, 5 p.m., 4709 St. Timberline, Fort Collins

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, MAR. 31

Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Veteran’s Council, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Centennial Meeting with Cindy Sandu & Amy Tharp, 6-8 p.m., 6972 S. Vine St., # 366, Centennial

WEDNESDAY, APR. 1

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

(D) Grand County Democratic Party: Happy Hour Blues, 4-6 p.m., 93 Cooper Creek Way, Winter Park

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

(D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen, for more information contact richardmancuso10@gmail.com

(D) Denver Democratic Party:Young Dems Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver

(D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, APR. 2

Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

(D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83135203963 to join the meeting

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Environment & Climate Crisis Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, APR. 3

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, APR. 4

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

NAACP: Aurora General Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

Jacki Marsh for HD 51: Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., RSVP at https://form.fillout.com/t/nUSzoCqiGnus?event=recNB986vBijFBVuy or email holly.herson@htmc.tech

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Book Club, 4-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

SUNDAY, APR. 5

NO EVENTS