Colorado Politics Calendar Feb. 9-15

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, FEB. 9

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours , 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (D) Denver Democratic Party: Candidates & Craft Beer with Denver Young Denver , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2540 19th St., Denver

, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting , 7:30-10 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

TUESDAY, FEB. 10

Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance , 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado: Annual Legislative Reception , 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact katie@howeswolf.com for more information

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information

, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83186239826 passcode 710309 for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm Street., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86940370170 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee , 7:15 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group , 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Fruita Community Conversations , 5-6 p.m., 138 S. Park Sq., #202, Fruita

, 5-7 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, RSVP to dsimpson@bhfs.com Colorado Academy of Physician Associates: Legislative Reception , 5:30-7:30 p.m., 303 E. 17th Ave., Ste. 400, Denver, contact diana@protostrategies.com for more information

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood (D) Denver Democratic Party: Here’s the Ticket Candidate Forum , 6:30 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heres-the-ticket-candidate-forum-tickets-1981673788647

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://hd38democrats.com/ for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council Monthly Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to join the meeting

THURSDAY, FEB. 12

Colorado General Assembly: Statutory Revision Committee , 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition: Disability Rights Advocacy Day , 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disability-rights-advocacy-day-2026-d-rad-tickets-1978999741500?aff=oddtdtcreator for more information

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Energy & Environment , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver Construction & Design Coalition/Building Jobs4Colorado: Legislative Reception , 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1660 Lincoln St., Denver, contact jenn@domestrategies.com for more information

, 5-8 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora, contact johnbailey062@gmail.com for more information (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Childwatch Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Jitsi link

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, FEB. 13

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 573 Quentin St., Aurora, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd42dems (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, FEB. 14

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcoreapublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Englewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

SUNDAY, FEB. 15