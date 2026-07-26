Colorado Politics Calendar July 27-Aug. 2

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JULY 27

DRCOG: Regional Housing Strategy Partner Workshop , 9 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver

, 9 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee , 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives , 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information , 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Board Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit jeffocdems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit jeffocdems.org/calendar for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Campaign Funding Committee , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Monthly Meting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@grandcountydems.org for location

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@grandcountydems.org for location (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

TUESDAY, JULY 28

Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid , 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 11 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Now or Never Club Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 Union Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 Union Blvd., Lakewood (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Dems , 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives , 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact jeffocdems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact jeffocdems.org/calendar for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

Denver Metro Area Chamber of Commerce: 2026 State of the Cities , 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1350 Arapahoe St., Seawell Ballroom, Denver, RSVP at https://denverchamber.org/events/2026-state-of-the-cities

, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1350 Arapahoe St., Seawell Ballroom, Denver, RSVP at https://denverchamber.org/events/2026-state-of-the-cities (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

THURSDAY, JULY 30

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: No On 109/110 Working Group , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Debate Night—Presidential Rankings , 6-8 p.m., 5302 W. 25th AVe., Edgewater

, 6-8 p.m., 5302 W. 25th AVe., Edgewater (F) Colorado Forward Party: Leadership Team Meet & Greet , 6:30-8 p.m., 355 Emery St., Longmont, contact boulderfwd@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., 355 Emery St., Longmont, contact boulderfwd@gmail.com for more information (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Youth Advisory Council Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 8-11 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

SATURDAY, AUG. 1