Colorado Politics Calendar Apr. 6-12

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, APR. 6

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood Colorado General Assembly: House Finance , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

TUESDAY, APR. 7

DRCOG: Power Ahead Colorado Technical Committee , 10 a.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information

, 10 a.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance , 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group , 6-7:30p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to RSVP

, 6-7:30p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to RSVP (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

WEDNESDAY, APR. 8

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group , 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Ste. C, Aurora

, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Ste. C, Aurora Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-6 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-6 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Fruita Community Conversations , 5-6 p.m., 130 S. Park Square, #202, Fruita

, 5-6 p.m., 130 S. Park Square, #202, Fruita (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Chairs Monthly Office Hours , 5-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway., Boulder

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway., Boulder (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Latino Initiative , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86093835775 to join the meeting

, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86093835775 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to RSVP

, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to RSVP (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

THURSDAY, APR. 9

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social Hour , 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, APR. 10

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 56 Assembly , 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6-7 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Assembly, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

SATURDAY, APR. 11

Colorado Republican Party: State Assembly , 2200 Bonfire Blvd., Pueblo

, 2200 Bonfire Blvd., Pueblo (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast , 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information

, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

, 10-11:30 a.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood Rep. Jackson: Town Hall , 11-12:30 p.m., 2291 S. Joliet St., Aurora

, 11-12:30 p.m., 2291 S. Joliet St., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting , 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

, 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver (F) Colorado Forward Party: Nominating Assembly, 3-5 p.m., RSVP at dave.ryan@coloradoforwardparty.com

SUNDAY, APR. 12