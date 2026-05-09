Colorado Politics Calendar May 11-17

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, MAY. 11

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5:30-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee , 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor & Economic Development Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/labor to join the meeting

TUESDAY, MAY. 12

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Constituent Day at the Capitol for SD 29 & HD 41 , 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women General Meeting , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@cohd29.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@cohd29.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, MAY. 13

(D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Fruita Community Conversations , 5-6 p.m., 138 S. Park Sq., #202, Fruita

, 5-6 p.m., 138 S. Park Sq., #202, Fruita (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Chairs Office Hours , 5-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway, Boulder

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway, Boulder (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora (D) Jefferson/Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Aurora, contact hd38@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Aurora, contact hd38@arapahoedems.org for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council , 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to join the meeting

, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/criminal-justice to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group , 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

THURSDAY, MAY. 14

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee & Conversation , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Ice Cream Social , 1-3 p.m., contact joanne@chaffeecountydemocrats.org for more information

, 1-3 p.m., contact joanne@chaffeecountydemocrats.org for more information (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields, Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields, Unit B3, Fort Collins (D) Denver Democratic Party: Community Outreach and Engagement Committee , 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for more information

, 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for room link

, 7-8 p.m., visit arapahoedems.org for room link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, MAY 15

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Peace Rally , 12-1 p.m., 124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison

, 12-1 p.m., 124 E. Virginia Ave., Gunnison Democratic Education Council: Monthly Meeting , 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/education-initiative-1 for more information

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/education-initiative-1 for more information League of Women Voters of Colorado: Annual Meeting , 4 p.m., visit lwvcolorado.org for more information

, 4 p.m., visit lwvcolorado.org for more information (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

SATURDAY, MAY 16

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver Rep. Rydin: Town Hall , 10-11 a.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, RSVP at https://forms.gle/sRKJjNDggPorVQk6

, 10-11 a.m., 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial, RSVP at https://forms.gle/sRKJjNDggPorVQk6 Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall , 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: VETI Social Mixer, 3-4 p.m., 801 Brickyard Cir., Golden

SUNDAY, MAY 17