Colorado Politics Calendar Feb. 16-22

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, FEB. 16

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee , 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation , Housing & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men's Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance , 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate, State, Veterans & Military Affairs , 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Libations , 4-6 p.m., 11911 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, RSPV to arutkofsky@hotmail.com

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours , 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Board Meeting , 5-6:30 p.m., contact info@larimergop.org for more information

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 5:45-6:45 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Mardi Gras Fundraiser , 6 p.m., 4400 W. 29th Ave., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-fundraiser-tickets-1979682105469

(D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 45 Planning , 6-7 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 & 9 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council , 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/urban-planning for more information

, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/urban-planning for more information (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: David Seligman for Attorney General Meet & Greet, 7-8:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, RSVP at https://www.mesacountydems.org/events

TUESDAY, FEB. 17

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club—Venezuela the Present as Struggle , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

(D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: A Dem Good Time , 6-8 p.m., 1280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield

Jason Crow Campaign: Kickoff Event , 6-8 p.m., 2501 Dallas St., #100, Aurora, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jasoncrowkickoff-021726 to RSVP

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18

Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Education , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree

Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

DRCOG: Executive Committee , 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

Commercial Real Estate: Legislative Reception , 5-7 p.m., 1560 Broadway, 16th Floor., Denver, contact egoff@hbstrategies.us for more information

DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee , 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

Colorado Housing Coalition: Legislative Reception , 5:30-7:30 p.m., 500 16th St., Denver, contact william@mutchgr.com for more information

(D) Summit County Democratic Party: General Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 83 Nancy's Pl., Frisco

(D) Garfield County Democratic Party: Core Team Meeting , 6-7 p.m., contact info@garcodems.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

(D) Larimer County Republican Party: Health Care Action Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82114500276 passcode 293460 to join the meeting

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial

, 6:30-8 p.m., 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/education for more information

THURSDAY, FEB. 19

Colorado General Assembly: Statutory Revision Committee , 7:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee , 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Finance , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate, Business, Labor & Technology , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: House Education , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship , 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Sterling Ranch

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour , 6-9 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact Karen at 303-725-5168 for more information

(R) Adams County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call , 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Childwatch Working Group, 8-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84267574198 passcode 151835 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, FEB. 20

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast , 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, RSVP to kent.cheese@firstwestmortgage.com

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Fight for Colorado Town Hall Tour w/ Phil Weiser , 4:30-6 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.ngpvan.com/jzZC85gAO0iWutgbzM219w2

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group, Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, FEB. 21

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Black History Month Celebration , 9-10:30 a.m., 5151 E. 33rd Ave., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall , 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom registration link

(D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Know Your Rights , 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 415 Walsen Ave., Walsenburg

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Jena Griswold for Colorado AG Townhall , 12-1 p.m., RSVP at https://forms.gle/PjnrkJvYRS9KQMY86

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Book Club , 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Everybody Eats—Food Insecurity Benefit Concert, 6-9 p.m., 802 9th St., Greeley

SUNDAY, FEB. 22