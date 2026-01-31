Colorado Politics Calendar Feb. 2-8

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, FEB. 2

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Finance , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours , 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting Colorado State Fire Chiefs and Colorado Professional Firefighters: Legislative Reception , 5-7 p.m., 1111 Lincoln St., Denver, contact michelle@cofirechiefs.org for more information

, 5-7 p.m., 1111 Lincoln St., Denver, contact michelle@cofirechiefs.org for more information (R) Douglas County Republican Party: We the Women Torchbearers , 6-8 p.m., 21 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

, 6-8 p.m., 21 Wilcox St., Castle Rock (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 to join the meeting (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

TUESDAY, FEB. 3

Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Payment Systems Economic Development: Breakfast and Learn , 8-9 a.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Penthouse, Denver, contact mollie@bbmk.com for more information

, 8-9 a.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Penthouse, Denver, contact mollie@bbmk.com for more information Gena Ozols for HD 3: Community Conversations , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4994 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4994 E. Hampden Ave., Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation & Local Government , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance , 2 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 2 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs , 2 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

, 2 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver HCA Health One: Legislative Reception , 4:30-6 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact landon@capitolfocusllc.com for more information

, 4:30-6 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact landon@capitolfocusllc.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international

, 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 4

Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Education , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government/Senate Transportation & Energy , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver Colorado Leads: Legislative Reception , 4-7 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact sami@sewaldhanfling.com for more information

, 4-7 p.m., 1673 Sherman St., Denver, contact sami@sewaldhanfling.com for more information Colorado Lobbyists Association: Annual Reception , 4-7 p.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Penthouse, Denver, contact lacey@legacyconsultingcolorado.com

, 4-7 p.m., 225 E. 16th Ave., Penthouse, Denver, contact lacey@legacyconsultingcolorado.com (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: State Outreach Commission Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, FEB. 5

Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Finance , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Education , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Local Government & Housing , 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200. E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for more information (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Check-In, 7:30-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, FEB. 6

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200. E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver (D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday , 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, FEB. 7

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information Aurora NAACP: Black History Month Celebration , 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting , 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

SUNDAY, FEB. 8