NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

‘South Park’ creators to receive award at Feb. 10 fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 01/27/2026 | updated 44 minutes ago

WORLD’S WONDER VIEW TOWER  

Genoa, CO 

News: Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of the animated sitcom “South Park,” will receive the inaugural Towering Achievement Award a Feb. 10 event that raises money for the restoration of the World’s Wonder View Tower. 

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive. Tickets are $150 each or $200 per couple. Reserved parking is available for $25 per car. 

The evening includes appetizers, beverages, including the signature Tower Cocktails, and silent and live auction bidding. 

The Towering Achievement Award honors those who preserve Colorado’s human-made marvels. Stone and Parker are the ones who purchased, renovated and reopened the iconic Casa Bonita restaurant after it had sat vacant for many years. In its glory days, Casa Bonita was known for its cliff divers, waterfalls and family-friendly entertainment, attracting visitors from around the world. 

A press release issued by event organizers says that having Stone and Parker as the first recipients of the award is “A fitting tribute” to their “Iconic restoration of Casa Bonita, (a) place that brings people together and holds cultural significance across generations.” 

To register, visit worldswonderviewtower.org 

About the organization: For nearly 100 years, the World’s Wonder View Tower has greeted travelers on Colorado’s Eastern Plains with what Ripley’s Believe It or Not described as its “see six states” view. Located in Genoa, this historic landmark is undergoing restoration to reopen as a historic waystation and community gathering place. With nearly $3 million already raised, support can ensure the tower is ready to greet travelers by its 100th birthday this year. 

Website: worldswonderviewtower.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Tags
Avatar photo
Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Cowgirls & Cocktails adds to Stock Show’s record-breaking year | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

WOMEN OF THE NATIONAL WESTERN  Denver  News: Leave it to the ladies to have a big hand in helping the 120th National Western Stock Show cross the line to a record-breaking finish.  The numbers for the “Best 16 Days in January” were impressive. There were 750,039 visitors, a 23,067 increase from the previous record set in 2006; the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions’ $1,875,500 in sales included the […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests