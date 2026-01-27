‘South Park’ creators to receive award at Feb. 10 fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

WORLD’S WONDER VIEW TOWER

Genoa, CO

News: Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of the animated sitcom “South Park,” will receive the inaugural Towering Achievement Award a Feb. 10 event that raises money for the restoration of the World’s Wonder View Tower.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive. Tickets are $150 each or $200 per couple. Reserved parking is available for $25 per car.

The evening includes appetizers, beverages, including the signature Tower Cocktails, and silent and live auction bidding.

The Towering Achievement Award honors those who preserve Colorado’s human-made marvels. Stone and Parker are the ones who purchased, renovated and reopened the iconic Casa Bonita restaurant after it had sat vacant for many years. In its glory days, Casa Bonita was known for its cliff divers, waterfalls and family-friendly entertainment, attracting visitors from around the world.

A press release issued by event organizers says that having Stone and Parker as the first recipients of the award is “A fitting tribute” to their “Iconic restoration of Casa Bonita, (a) place that brings people together and holds cultural significance across generations.”

To register, visit worldswonderviewtower.org

About the organization: For nearly 100 years, the World’s Wonder View Tower has greeted travelers on Colorado’s Eastern Plains with what Ripley’s Believe It or Not described as its “see six states” view. Located in Genoa, this historic landmark is undergoing restoration to reopen as a historic waystation and community gathering place. With nearly $3 million already raised, support can ensure the tower is ready to greet travelers by its 100th birthday this year.

