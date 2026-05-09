It’s almost Sine Die and it can’t come soon enough | Capitol M | Week of May 9, 2026

The lighter side of the state Capitol, usually.

At first, May the Fourth might have been a bit of a disappointment. Usually, there’s a lot of Star Wars foolishness on this particular day, but early on, it was low-key.

The Senate had nothing.

But the House stepped it up, with Rep. Jenny Willford donning the Princess Leia garb, joined by Reps. Mandy Lindsay and Meg Froelich.

Star Wars ladies: Reps. Mandy Lindsay, Jenny Willford and Meg Froelich, for May the Fourth Be With You day, 2026. Photo courtesy Rep. Willford.

Rep. Chad Clifford tries on the Princess Leia hair for May the Fourth Be With You day at the state Capitol, 2026.

Rep. Chad Clifford also tried on the Princess Leia hair. No comment.

Then Capitol M ran into the ultimate Star Wars geek, Eric Bergman, a former lobbyist now with the state’s Division of Housing.

Bergman was at the Capitol for no good purpose other than to torture the members of the House Finance Committee.

He is seen above wearing a tie depicting the Death Star blowing up Alderaan. When asked about it, he quipped, “It’s appropriate, because I only come over here now to blow stuff up!”

But where was his partner in crime? That would be Dennis Huspeni, the city editor at the Denver Gazette.

Word has it that he started the Monday morning staff meeting with the helmet from the garb seen below.

The Denver Gazette’s Dennis Huspeni, whose appearance in this Darth Vader costume may or may not have resulted in Eric Bergman (then of Colorado Counties, Inc ) going into counseling. Photo courtesy Dennis Huspeni.

Note to Dennis: Capitol M REMEMBERS EVERYTHING!

Moving along…

The almost usually affable senator from Northglenn may be smiling in the photo, but don’t let that fool you.

Sen. Kyle Mullica (the one at the podium), while a Lego mockup is held up for comparison. Pretty close! Photo courtesy Sen. Byron Pelton.

In case you’re unsure, the person at the Senate well is Sen. Kyle Mullica. What’s being held for the photo is a Lego copy. Darn good one, too, right?

By the way, that’s not just a photo. The Lego replica actually exists.

Return of the puppies, again

A lab puppy gets its 15 seconds of fame from Lucas Brady Woods of KUNC. The puppy was one of a half-dozen visiting the state Capitol in April 2026 in hopes of finding new homes. Photo courtesy Lucas Brady Woods, KUNC.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis signed a couple of animal rights bills into law, and Humane Colorado (formerly the Denver Dumb Friends League) brought some newly available adoption options along for the ride.

KUNC reporter Lucas Brady Woods decided an interview was in order.

There was more curiosity than conversation.

Lucas Brady Woods of KUNC “interviews” a lab puppy during a visit to the state Capitol in April. Photo courtesy Lucas Brady Woods, KUNC.

And just because it was there: Capitol M recently visited the Colorado 150 exhibit at History Colorado and found an interesting hat.

A hat once owned by the late Bob Sakata of Sakata Farms was donated to the Colorado 150 exhibit at History Colorado. Sakata’s son, Robert, recently served as acting commissioner of agriculture.

Here’s Robert, at Colorado Ag Day, because the shirt is such a hoot, and so is he.

Robert Sakata, whose family has farmed in Adams County since the 1950s, shows off his favorite t-shirt for Colorado Agriculture Day. File photo.

Finally…

Capitol M has been playing the harp on the floor of the House and in the rotunda on the second floor on Sine Die for the last 10 years or so. Unfortunately, due to a family emergency, that isn’t happening this year. Apologies to everyone who was looking forward to Stairway to Heaven.