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DOJ sues Colorado over gun law banning large-capacity magazines

By 05/06/2026 | updated 14 minutes ago
This photo taken on Thursday, June 27, 2013, shows a rack of rifles at Firing-Line gun store in Aurora, Colo., that can't be sold in Colorado after June 30 because their magazines hold more than 15 rounds. Limits on ammunition magazines and universal background checks, signature pieces of Colorado Democrats gun-control legislation in response to mass shootings, take effect July 1, even as county sheriffs fight to overturn the new laws. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

The Trump administration is suing Colorado over a law prohibiting a gun magazine that can hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

In its lawsuit — filed a day after the U.S. Department of Justice also sued the city of Denver over its ban on “assault weapons” — the federal agency said the state law violates citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

The Colorado law, the DOJ said, “uses politically charged rhetoric to describe the arms it bans.”

“The Magazine Ban’s characterization of these magazines as ‘large capacity’ is a misnomer, because magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds are, in fact, standard capacity magazines for many popular firearms, including the AR-15 rifle, the most popular rifle in America,” the agency’s lawsuit said.

This is a developing story.

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The Denver Gazette

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