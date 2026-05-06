DOJ sues Colorado over gun law banning large-capacity magazines

The Trump administration is suing Colorado over a law prohibiting a gun magazine that can hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

In its lawsuit — filed a day after the U.S. Department of Justice also sued the city of Denver over its ban on “assault weapons” — the federal agency said the state law violates citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

The Colorado law, the DOJ said, “uses politically charged rhetoric to describe the arms it bans.”

“The Magazine Ban’s characterization of these magazines as ‘large capacity’ is a misnomer, because magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds are, in fact, standard capacity magazines for many popular firearms, including the AR-15 rifle, the most popular rifle in America,” the agency’s lawsuit said.

This is a developing story.