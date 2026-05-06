Colorado adds 1,400 jobs in March, but state still on track for annual job losses

Colorado added 1,400 jobs to the economy in March, according to new state data.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported the state had job growth in March and kept its unemployment rate at 3.9% amid a slowing labor market, according to its monthly report released Wednesday.

The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.3% in March, with 7.2 million people unemployed, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state recorded its first annual job losses since the pandemic last year, as most industries across the state other than the health sector struggled to gain jobs.

The state continued to record more job losses in February, but the report on Wednesday also announced that new data came in and showed that February estimates had more job losses in the previous month than originally believed, revising the estimates of 7,200 job losses to 7,500 jobs.

Colorado recorded private sector job losses for five months over the last 13 months, the report said. Eight months recorded job gains. Month-to-month changes have ranged from 21,000 job losses in June 2025 and 17,500 job gains in July.

Yet, though it’s still early in the year, the state is on track to lose jobs annually as the average change of jobs each month is -300.

Colorado’s annual job growth rate was at -0.3% in March, which is lower than the U.S. rate of 0.2%. Across the state, the Fort Collins area grew the fastest at 1.5% and Boulder was down by 1.2%. The Denver area declined 0.5% annually.

In March, Colorado saw six industries gain jobs and five industries lose jobs. The largest increases were in education and health services, which added 2,200 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, which added 1,800 jobs.

In Colorado, there’s been a months-long trend of fewer people participating in the workforce. The labor force fell by 10,600 people in March, falling three-tenths of a percentage point to 66.3%, the report said.