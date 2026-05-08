Denver could be back in DNC spotlight 20 years later

It’s been nearly two decades since Denver shared the spotlight as host to the 2008 Democratic National Convention — and a lot has happened in the city since then.

But not major party conventions.

In fact, before 2008, Denver hadn’t hosted a major party convention since 1908, when Democrats nominated William Jennings Bryan, who supported progressive changes, such as regulating big business and railroads, and ultimately lost his third bid for president to William Howard Taft, who was considered the “safer” option.

In June 2018, Denver pulled its name off the short list for the 2020 DNC because the dates chosen for the convention clashed with a schedule of events set two years out. The city would have lost $45 million to cancellations, city officials at the time said.

Denver has yet to host a Republican National Convention.



But the Mile High City could be set to once again roll out the blue carpet should DNC leaders and the party’s technical advisory group, in town this week, agree that Denver is a top convention and tourist destination that knows how to stage mega-events.

Denver joins Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia as finalists to host the convention.



“The convention is a critical opportunity for our candidates and our party to speak directly to the American people,” Ken Martin, party chair of the Democratic National Committee, told media and other city officials gathered May 6 for a press event at Ball Arena.

Martin said that hosting a national convention can be a great economic boon for any city.

“With over 35,000 delegates, guests, and members of the press in attendance, the Democratic National Convention helps showcase its host city as a world-class destination,” he said.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said that, unlike the 2008 DNC, there are no plans to use Mile High Stadium, with most events taking place at Ball Arena or the Denver Convention Center.

Ken Martin, party chair of the Democratic National Committee, speaks to media and other city officials gathered May 6 for a press event at Ball Arena as the DNC’s site selection team made a stop in Denver (Deborah Grigsby, The Denver Gazette)

The 2008 Democratic National Convention generated an estimated $154 million in economic impact in Denver and $266 million in the metro Denver area.



If the convention is awarded to Denver, city officials anticipate a much greater economic impact in 2028. The 2024 DNC, held in Chicago, contributed an estimated $371 million to that city’s economy.

But does Denver have what it takes to lure Democrats back?

Experts say the success of the 2008 DNC shows that Denver can deliver and is “well-positioned” to do so again.

Johnston is betting on it, calling the whole of downtown “one walkable convention village.”

Colorado delegates Ben Taber, left, and Julia Hicks dance to the music Aug. 25, 2008 during the Democratic National Convention in Denver. (The Denver Gazette, Christian Murdock)

However, hosting the DNC does come with a pricetag.

If selected for the 2028 event, political analyst Michael Dino told CBS Denver that Denver Democrats will need to raise between $75 million and $90 million to host it.

“Most of the conventions are funded about 70% by corporate donors and individual donors, and many of them are national, so it’s not entirely Colorado’s burden to bear,” Johnston said.

According to the 2008 Democratic National Convention Impact Report published by the city, the Denver Host Committee was responsible for raising at least $51 million in cash and in-kind donations to fund convention activities.

Ultimately, the committee surpassed that goal, raising more than $60 million in cash and in-kind donations, with approximately 80 percent of the funds

raised outside of the Denver metropolitan area.

A large portion of the funds went to convention expenses and operations.

However, as a National Special Security Event, the federal government awarded the City and County of Denver a $50 million grant to cover security expenses for the convention.

DNC selection officials are expected to announce their selection in the first quarter of 2027.