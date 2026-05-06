Colorado lawmakers to get automatic pay increase as $1.5B shortfall forces cuts to Medicaid, other services

Colorado’s $1.5 billion budget deficit is driving widespread cuts across state services, including reduced reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers and steep income losses for families caring for relatives with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

However, as those reductions take effect, an automatic pay increase for state lawmakers—triggered by a 2024 change in law—remains scheduled to begin in 2027.

When Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1333 on Monday, the measure included a salary increase for legislators. The bill does not reference this pay raise directly, nor is it mentioned in either of the bill’s fiscal analyses.

The increased salary, along with higher per diem and mileage rates, is expected to cost approximately $470,000 in the 2026–27 budget.

That includes a pay increase on Jan. 1, 2027 of 2.8% for House members and 4.5% for members of the Senate, based on a recommendation from a commission that never appeared at the legislature to explain.

The pay increase stems from a 2024 change in state law that made salary adjustments for lawmakers automatic. This means there is no longer a stand‑alone bill requiring legislators to vote on or approve their own pay raises.

The change

At the start of the 2025 session, lawmakers earned $47,561 a year. Under the scheduled increase, House members will make about $48,893 in 2027, and Senate members about $49,701.

Still, some are asking if lawmakers could have stopped it?

In earlier years, salary increases required a public vote, and lawmakers debated each proposal. Only once did they reject a raise: in 2020, when both chambers voted to postpone a scheduled increase during the pandemic.

One lawmaker argued that the pay hike set to begin Jan. 1, 2027, should receive similar discussion. That effort was quickly dismissed.

Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, said he considered asking for a late bill that would have brought the issue into the sunlight.

Instead, he offered an amendment on May 1 to House Bill 1289, a bill on modifying tax expenditures that would change state income taxes, sales and use taxes, cigarette and tobacco excise taxes, and motor fuels taxes.

The bill addresses tax deductions tied to the federal budget by repealing certain tax deductions allowed in current state law and requiring new state income tax additions to offset certain federal deductions.

His amendment would have imposed a 100% tax on any increase in lawmakers’ pay for a year.

Marshall told the House during the May 1 debate that the pay increase goes into effect at the exact same time that Medicaid providers are seeing rate cuts of 2% across the board, the intellectual and developmental disability community will be hit with a 25% cut in income, and Medicaid benefits are being taken away.

Taking a pay increase while so many are suffering is “not good leadership,” Marshall told the House. “If we cannot share the pain with our constituents, we really shouldn’t be here.”

Republicans agreed with Marshall. Rep. Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, called the amendment good leadership.

“We’re cutting off other people’s budgets…telling everyone tighten your belt, do less with more,” and then the General Assembly is getting the biggest pay increase in state history, added Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.

“As we’re facing tough economic times, we shouldn’t be accepting a massive pay raise for doing the work.”

Rep. Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County, the sponsor of HB 1289, said the amendment violates TABOR, by asking for a tax increase without voter approval.

DeGraaf said that as a TABOR defender, he would be happy to offer an amendment to put the salary increase tax in front of voters, to fund IDD services.

Marshall’s amendment lost.

The commission

In 2024, the General Assembly approved House Bill 1059, which created an independent body to examine the pay of elected officials and how it compares to that of other states. The commission was established in 2025, with its first report due at year’s end.

A December, 2025 report issued by the pay commission said General Assembly lawmakers, at $47,561 per year, were paid about 6.38% below the median and recommended a pay bump to $50,802.

The commission recommended raising the amounts lawmakers receive for mileage and per diem, as well as increasing the pay legislative leaders receive for expenses when one of those leaders is serving as “acting governor.”

The commission also recommended pay increases for the governor ($14,598), lieutenant governor ($4,059), secretary of state ($26,594), treasurer ($28,358), and attorney general ($52,323).

The commission based its recommendations on 15 states similar to Colorado and on 10 key data points.

The commission report acknowledged that budget constraints affected its recommendations and noted that compensation will be in place for 4 years, not just 1.

HB 1059 disbanded the commission after the report was issued and will be reconvened in three years.

The report noted one of the commission’s goals was to set salaries at a level “that will allow a broad range of Coloradans to pursue an elected office; there is a need to ensure that working people can hold these positions without undue economic hardship.”

Lawmakers have complained for years that their pay is too low. Most recently, Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Aurora, resigned her Senate seat, citing the low legislative salary as one reason.