Two new members to join Lone Tree City Council

The Lone Tree City Council elections concluded Tuesday, with two new members set to join the board once final results are certified later this month.

Michelle Béchamps and Tara Meekma Collins defeated their opponents to serve as District 1 and District 2 representatives, respectively.

The Lone Tree City Council is composed of four councilmembers representing two districts, along with the mayor.

Béchamps received 725 votes, defeating opponent Greg Jewell, who garnered 573 votes. She will replace Mayor Pro Tem Jay Carpenter.

Collins won by a much narrower margin, receiving 550 votes to defeat Glenn Hertzler, who received 545 votes, and Chris Weir, who received 306 votes. Collins will replace Mike Anderson.

A total of 2,704 votes were cast in the election, representing 23.49% of registered voters, according to officials.

Despite the close margin in the District 2 race, it will not trigger an automatic recount under Colorado law. A recount is required only when the difference between candidates is 0.5% or less of the total votes received by the candidate with the most votes.

The city will certify the official election results on May 15, 2026.