TABOR showdown: Senate moves bill forward, Advance Colorado prepares for legal action

Despite objections from legislative staff and Republican opposition, Senate Democrats on Friday moved forward with HB 1419, a bill that reroutes $306 million in TABOR refunds and draws an immediate lawsuit threat from Advance Colorado.

House Bill 1419 won preliminary approval from the state Senate on Friday. It now awaits a final vote in the Senate and then a return to the House for concurrence on amendments.

The alleged overpayments in 2024–25 TABOR refunds were never reflected in the state’s 2024–25 budget because they stemmed from H.R. 1, the Trump administration tax package that significantly altered federal deductions.

Colorado closed its books for the 2024–25 fiscal year on June 30, 2025. H.R. 1 was signed four days later, after the fiscal year had ended and after all TABOR refunds tied to 2024 tax filings had already been paid. TABOR refunds operate on a one‑year lag, so 2024 refunds were issued before the law changed.

Joint Budget Committee staff told the committee in February that the 2024-25 refund does not appear to qualify as an over-refund under current law, and recommended the committee “weigh the potential legal risks of the proposal to treat it as an over-refund against the potential benefits of doing so.”

The JBC’s four Democratic members moved forward with HB 1419 anyway, and the potential for a lawsuit took center stage at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The likelihood of a lawsuit increased on Friday when Advance Colorado announced it would sue the state over HB 1419—even though the bill is still moving through the legislature—and over the state’s budget bill, HB 1410, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the same day.

“The state cannot attempt to fix its budget issues on the backs of hardworking citizens who are owed their TABOR refunds by law,” said Michael Fields of Advance Colorado. “Refusing to follow the Colorado constitution for monetary benefit is unacceptable, and we will defend TABOR in court or at the ballot box whenever the government tries to take money that belongs to the people.”

The group did not say when the lawsuit would be filed.