Colorado Politics calendar Apr. 13-19

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, APR. 13

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Finance , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee , 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting , 7:30-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

, 7:30-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor & Economic Development Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/labor for more information

TUESDAY, APR. 14

DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee , 8:30 a.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information

, 8:30 a.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Majority Caucus , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women Meeting , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance , 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Virtual Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.eagledems.org/event-details-registration/april-monthly-meeting to RSVP

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.eagledems.org/event-details-registration/april-monthly-meeting to RSVP (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information

, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting , 152000 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

, 152000 E. Girard Ave., Aurora (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, APR. 15

DRCOG: Denver Association of Business Economists , 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver

, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee , 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Place., Frisco

, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Place., Frisco (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Town Hall—What Happens in Chaffee County When ICE Agents are Present? , 5:30-7:30 p.m., 26 Jones Ave., Salida

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 26 Jones Ave., Salida (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 12855 E. Adam Aircraft Cir., Englewood

, 6-7:30 p.m., 12855 E. Adam Aircraft Cir., Englewood (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative , 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Healthcare Action Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit larimerdems.org/events

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit larimerdems.org/events (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/education for more information

, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/education for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, APR. 16

Colorado General Assembly: House Finance , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver Colorado General Assembly: House Education , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services , 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Organizing for the Midterms , 5-6 p.m., RSVP at https://chaffeecountydemocrats.org/events/

, 5-6 p.m., RSVP at https://chaffeecountydemocrats.org/events/ (D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour , 6-7 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

, 6-7 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter Meeting , 6-7 p.m., contact cclgrandvalley@gmail.com for more information

, 6-7 p.m., contact cclgrandvalley@gmail.com for more information (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship , 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Sterling Ranch

, 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Sterling Ranch (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information (R) Adams County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call , 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, APR. 17

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast , 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council Meeting , 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for the Zoom link

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for the Zoom link (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Annual Convention, 7 p.m., 13696 E. Illiff Pl., Aurora, RSVP at https://lpcolorado.org/event/2026-libertarian-party-of-colorado-annual-convention/

SATURDAY, APR. 18

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Annual Convention , 9 a.m., 13696 E. Illiff Pl., Aurora, RSVP at https://lpcolorado.org/event/2026-libertarian-party-of-colorado-annual-convention/

, 9 a.m., 13696 E. Illiff Pl., Aurora, RSVP at https://lpcolorado.org/event/2026-libertarian-party-of-colorado-annual-convention/ (D) Denver Democratic Party: Black on Purpose , 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 3801 E. MLK Jr. Blvd., Denver

, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 3801 E. MLK Jr. Blvd., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver Town Hall: Aurora Legislators , 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Here’s the Ticket Candidate Forum #3 , 12 p.m., 3301 Leyden St., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heres-the-ticket-candidate-forum-3-tickets-1984899720496

, 12 p.m., 3301 Leyden St., Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heres-the-ticket-candidate-forum-3-tickets-1984899720496 (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Stand With Veterans , 1-2 p.m., North Ave. & N 23rd St., Grand Junction

, 1-2 p.m., North Ave. & N 23rd St., Grand Junction (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Afternoon at the Hangar Club , 1-3 p.m., 7600 E. 1st Pl., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-6-democrats-an-afternoon-at-the-hangar-club-tickets-1981668471744

, 1-3 p.m., 7600 E. 1st Pl., Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-district-6-democrats-an-afternoon-at-the-hangar-club-tickets-1981668471744 (D) Denver Democratic Party: Party for the Planet , 3-5 p.m., 6265 E. Evans Ave., #15, Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-party-for-the-planet-tickets-1984150539676

, 3-5 p.m., 6265 E. Evans Ave., #15, Denver, purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-party-for-the-planet-tickets-1984150539676 (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Friends of IRC NoCo Fundraiser , 3-5 p.m., 715 10th St., Greeley

, 3-5 p.m., 715 10th St., Greeley (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Book Club , 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Mother Jones Fundraising Dinner, 5-8 p.m., 928 Russell St., Walsenburg

SUNDAY, APR. 19