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Colorado Politics calendar Apr. 13-19

By 04/11/2026 | updated 8 hours ago
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CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, APR. 13

  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: Senate Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: Senate Transportation & Energy, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver
  • (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link 
  • (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link 
  • (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information 
  • (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor & Economic Development Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/labor for more information 

TUESDAY, APR. 14

  • DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information 
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Transportation, Housing & Local Government, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: Senate Majority Caucus, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
  • (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village
  • Colorado General Assembly: Senate Finance, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
  • (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Virtual Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.eagledems.org/event-details-registration/april-monthly-meeting to RSVP
  • (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information 
  • (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 152000 E. Girard Ave., Aurora
  • (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link 
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, APR. 15

  • DRCOG: Denver Association of Business Economists, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
  • (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Judiciary, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: Senate Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
  • DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
  • (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Place., Frisco
  • (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Town Hall—What Happens in Chaffee County When ICE Agents are Present?, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 26 Jones Ave., Salida
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver
  • (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 12855 E. Adam Aircraft Cir., Englewood
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
  • (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
  • (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Healthcare Action Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit larimerdems.org/events 
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/education for more information 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, APR. 16

  • Colorado General Assembly: House Finance, Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: House Education, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
  • Colorado General Assembly: Senate Health & Human Services, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
  • (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Organizing for the Midterms, 5-6 p.m., RSVP at https://chaffeecountydemocrats.org/events/ 
  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver
  • (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact cclgrandvalley@gmail.com for more information  
  • (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship, 6-8 p.m., 7835 Piney River Ave., Sterling Ranch
  • (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information 
  • (R) Adams County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver
  • (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information 
  • (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information 
  • (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, APR. 17

SATURDAY, APR. 18

SUNDAY, APR. 19

  • (D) Denver Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer Orientation, 12 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver
  • (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Century Club Event and Fundraiser, 2-4 p.m., 165 Settler Way, Johnstown
  • (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Annual Fund the Fight Dinner, 5-9 p.m., 1101 Center Ave. Mall, Lory Student Center Ballroom, Fort Collins
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Rachael Wright, Special to Colorado Politics

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