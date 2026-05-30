Colorado Politics Calendar June 1-7

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JUNE 1

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Legislative Town Hall , 5:30-7 p.m., 600 Broadway St., Eagle

, 5:30-7 p.m., 600 Broadway St., Eagle (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Get Out the Vote Taco Tuesday , 6-7 p.m., 5580 CO RD. 3, Marble

, 6-7 p.m., 5580 CO RD. 3, Marble (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee—Socialist Night School Wrap Picnic , 6-7:30 p.m., Little Cheesman Park 701-799 High St., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., Little Cheesman Park 701-799 High St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom link

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 354, Denver 9News: Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate , 6 p.m., 2199 S. University Blvd., Welcome Center, Denver

, 6 p.m., 2199 S. University Blvd., Welcome Center, Denver (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg

, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee , 6-7:15 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international

, 6-7:15 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group , 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora

, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: MK4CO WG Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://dsausa.zoom.us/j/85920920903 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

DRCOG: Executive Committee , 3 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information

, 3 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information DRCOG: Board Work Session , 4 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information

, 4 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information (D) Grand County Democratic Party: Happy Hour Blues , 4-6 p.m., 93 Cooper Creek Way, Winter Park

, 4-6 p.m., 93 Cooper Creek Way, Winter Park (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives , 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker

, 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem/Trans Rights/Childwatch Joint Meeting , 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

, 6-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Transit Action Working Group , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Google Meet link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Google Meet link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 1139 20th St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86093835775 to join the meeting

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid , 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: HD 43 Outreach Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 9203 S. University Blvd., Room 250, Highlands Ranch

, 6:30-8 p.m., 9203 S. University Blvd., Room 250, Highlands Ranch (D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Weld County Democratic Party: HD 19 Candidate Forum , 7-8:30 p.m., 450 Powers St., Erie

, 7-8:30 p.m., 450 Powers St., Erie (D) Denver Democratic Party: Environment & Climate Crisis Council , 7-9 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-9 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast , 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday Events , 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th Ave., Grand Junction

, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th Ave., Grand Junction (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Obama Gala and Deafest , 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 1350 Arapahoe St., Seawell Ballroom, Denver, RSVP with free ticket at https://www.coloradodems.org/demfest

, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 1350 Arapahoe St., Seawell Ballroom, Denver, RSVP with free ticket at https://www.coloradodems.org/demfest (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting , 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver NAACP: Aurora General Meeting , 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: German Ideology Book Club, 4-6 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SUNDAY, JUNE 7