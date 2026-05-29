DOJ reviewing Boebert concerns about Washington Nationals discriminating against Christian pitcher

The Justice Department on Thursday promised to examine allegations that Washington, D.C.’s major league baseball team discriminated against one of its pitchers on religious grounds.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent a letter to the DOJ this week, requesting it probe concerns that the Washington Nationals discriminated against Trevor Williams and deliberately excluded him from social media branding due to his Christian beliefs. In response, the DOJ committed to evaluating “all appropriate next steps” in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“The Department of Justice has received Rep. Boebert’s letter on Major League Baseball and the issues it raises,” a spokesperson said. “The Department is reviewing the matter and will evaluate all appropriate next steps. As always, we remain committed to enforcing federal law and protecting civil rights.”

The debacle started when conservative media personality James O’Keefe’s group released an undercover camera conversation on Tuesday with Washington Nationals Director of Community Relations Sean Hudson. Hudson, who was unaware he was being recorded, appeared to confirm management retaliated against Williams for complaining that a Dodgers’ 2023 drag event mocked Catholics, seeming to say on video that “One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams, he’s super Christian-Catholic. … We don’t use him on social [media].” Hudson was placed on leave after the video was released, according to the O’Keefe media group.

“Religious discrimination is not okay,” Boebert said in a post to X. “I hope the Department of Justice takes swift and decisive action to hold the @Nationals accountable.”

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, the Washington Nationals denied allegations that it isn’t inclusive but conceded ”comments made by an employee.”

“The Washington Nationals are aware of comments made by an employee which were recorded without the employee’s knowledge and disseminated without his permission,” the organization said. “The statements are not only factually incorrect, but do not reflect the views, opinions or actions of the Washington Nationals. The Nationals are dedicated to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our players, fans, and staff, and we vehemently deny any allegations to the contrary.”

In her letter to the Justice Department, Boebert said Hudson’s comment could mean the franchise violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on religion and other protected classes, according to Fox News.

“Americans of faith should not face professional repercussions for objecting to the mockery of their sacred traditions,” she wrote. “MLB’s privileged legal position should not become a license for exclusionary practices.”