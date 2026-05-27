Trump says Vance’s anti-fraud efforts will save Social Security and lead to ‘balanced budget’

President Donald Trump hosted the 12th Cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday, where he claimed that the White House’s anti-fraud task force may balance the federal budget and save Social Security.

Trump opened by praising Vice President JD Vance, who leads the task force, and said he was “very proud” of the initiative.

The president claimed that the task force has already identified “billions and billions and billions” worth of fraud, adding that if the initiative “does really great, we’ll have a balanced budget without having to do anything.”

“Everybody was getting rich, and I think we have a chance to save Social Security without doing anything to it,” Trump said. Just the numbers of fraudulent people on Social Security — people that are 115 years old, 125 years old, getting payments. It’s funny.”

“The numbers that we’re finding out — we have great people in Social Security. We’re going to make our Social Security so strong, so good, that you’d never seen anything like it,” he continued. “We’re going to protect, I said right from the beginning, we’re going to protect our people in Social Security.”

“The fact that we have dedicated presidential leadership is really what’s made this possible, because it does require — we’ve got great people around the table — but sometimes these agencies don’t know how to work together at the lower level, and that’s one of the things we’ve had to turn on and force with the fraud task force,” Vance said following Trump’s remarks. “We’re, of course, going to get to the root of as much of it as we can, but, again, sir, it’s been — I wouldn’t say fun — because you find out how much people have been taken advantage of, but it’s certainly very good and valuable work.”