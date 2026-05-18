Trump approval rating drops to 37% thanks to Iran and economic anxiety

President Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to take a hit thanks to prices rising amid the Iran war, according to new polling.

More than 60% of respondents said Trump’s decision to go to war was the wrong choice, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll. Among Republicans, however, just over 20% of respondents thought it was the wrong choice to go to war with Iran.

The poll comes as the 2026 elections are drawing closer, with primary races in full swing. Trump’s leadership is being tested as he attempts to oust lawmakers whom he believes have betrayed him. The president ran a successful campaign in Indiana, ousting several longtime state senators who voted against a Trump-backed redistricting effort last year, and on Saturday, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, lost his primary.

Trump’s overall approval rating has sunk to its lowest point in his second term, with just 37% of respondents saying they approve of his job performance.

TRUMP’S ECONOMIC APPROVAL RATING STILL POOR, THOUGH DEMOCRATS SCORE SIMILARLY: POLL

At the same time, most respondents indicated anxieties about the economy as inflation rose to 3.8% in April, the highest level since May 2023, while gas prices have also surged in recent weeks.

The share of voters who rate the economy as “poor” has risen by 11 percentage points since January, up to nearly half of all voters giving the worst rating for the economy. Only roughly half of Republicans said the economy was only fair or poor.

At the same time, the share of voters saying the country was on the right track fell from 37% in January to 32% in the latest poll, likely due to a 12-point drop among Republicans.

While the numbers are looking dismal for Republicans overall, many within the party still appear satisfied with the state of their affiliation. Only 26% of Democrats said they were satisfied with their party, indicating Democrats have struggled to improve their political brand as they look ahead to competitive battles in the 2026 midterm elections and beyond.

At the same time, just 23% of Republicans said they were unsatisfied with their party.

The president’s most favorable issue remains immigration, with an approval rating holding steady at 41%.

Trump has brushed off economic concerns raised by the war in recent weeks.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he said. “I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The poll was conducted among 1,507 registered voters nationwide from May 11 to May 15. The margin of sampling error among registered voters is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.