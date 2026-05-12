AOC and Rubio lead party primaries in 2028: Poll

A new poll of adults in the United States found that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are the top choices in their respective parties for the 2028 presidential election.

Atlas Polls surveyed more than 2,000 Americans in early May on their views of the Trump administration, upcoming national elections, and the biggest challenges facing the country.

2028 election

The survey asked respondents which Democrat and Republican they would support in a crowded hypothetical 2028 primary field featuring several figures who have floated potential presidential bids.

Among Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez narrowly edged out former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, while Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and former Vice President Kamala Harris trailed in third and fourth place.

None of the candidates has formally announced a campaign for 2028, though several have signaled interest through public appearances and political travel.

During a May 8 interview with Obama adviser David Axelrod at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Ocasio-Cortez was asked whether she was considering a run for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) seat or a presidential bid.

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“They assume my ambition is positional,” she said. “My ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country.”

Buttigieg has also fueled speculation about a White House run, testing his messaging in key states including New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Michigan.

On the Republican side, respondents favored Rubio over Vice President JD Vance by a wide margin, 45.4% to 29.6%, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in third place.

Last week, Rubio drew attention from Republicans after stepping in for the White House press secretary during a briefing, reigniting speculation about a 2028 bid.

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On Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised the possibility of a future Vance-Rubio ticket.

“That was a perfect ticket,” the president said. “By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.”

Democratic and Republican leadership

The poll also found that only former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama held net-positive public images, at 52% and 51% favorable, respectively, in a crowded list of U.S. politicians. Newsom posted a 34% favorable rating, while Vance stood at 37%.

Asked which party they would support if the 2026 election were held today, respondents favored Democrats over Republicans by an 8-point margin, 54% to 46%.

The survey also found Democrats were more trusted than Republicans on every major issue category tested, despite 79% of respondents saying the Democratic Party is facing a leadership crisis.

The findings come as both parties prepare for the 2026 midterm elections, with major debates looming over redistricting, inflation, and foreign policy.

Current events and the economy

The poll found that 59% of respondents opposed Trump’s decision to launch military strikes on Iran. Since the war began on Feb. 28, gas and oil prices have climbed, adding to broader economic concerns.

A fragile ceasefire remains in place between the United States, Iran, and Israel, though Trump said Monday the agreement was effectively on “life support” after criticizing Iran’s response during negotiations.

“It’s unbelievably weak, I would say,” the president said when asked whether the ceasefire remains intact. “I would call it the weakest, right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn’t even finish reading it. I said, they’re going to waste my time reading it. I would say it’s one of the weakest — right now, it’s on life support.”

The poll also found that 59.8% disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while respondents identified inflation and the cost of living as the country’s most pressing issues.

Inflation rose to 3.8% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, marking the highest annual increase since 2023 as higher energy prices linked to the Iran war added to underlying price pressures.