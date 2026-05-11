Trump says Iran agreed to give up the ‘nuclear dust’ but the US has to take it out

President Donald Trump claimed Tehran is willing to give up its nuclear capabilities, a key proponent of ending the Iran war, but the United States must be the one to remove the nuclear power.

“Iran told me very strongly they intend to give us the nuclear dust, as I call it,” Trump said during an Oval Office event Monday morning. “It’s easier than talking about other terms.”

“But the nuclear dust, which is what we hit, they told me number one, you’re getting it, but you’re going to have to take it out,” Trump said. “Because the site was so obliterated that there’s only one or two countries in the world that could get it.”

The president also claimed that Iran said only the U.S. and China can destroy their nuclear power.

“You and China are the only two countries in the world that could take it out,” Trump said. “So we talked about it, and they said, you’ll have to take it out, because we don’t have the capability of doing it.”

Trump’s comments echoed a previous Truth Social post last month that came one day after the original Iran ceasefire was announced on April 7.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!” Trump wrote in early April. “There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.”

On Sunday, Trump denounced a peace deal offer from Iran as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” It is unclear when the war will end, but Trump is set to visit China, where President Xi Jinping could be asked to help broker peace between the two nations.

“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support,” he said. “Where the doctor walks in and says, sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living.”