Trump ‘disappointed’ with Thune for inaction on filibuster and SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump voiced displeasure with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Tuesday for refusing to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass the SAVE America Act.

Trump was asked by the press about Thune and the voter ID bill during an Oval Office event where he restored the Presidential Fitness Test for students.

“I’m disappointed. I like John a lot, but there’s a couple of Republicans that are foolish people,” Trump told reporters when asked about Senate leadership. “A couple of them I like, a couple of them I can’t stand.”

The president has, in recent days, reignited calls to terminate the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act, two actions that Thune has failed to deliver. The SAVE Act mandates ID to cast a ballot and proof of citizenship to register to vote.

“We should have the SAVE AMERICA Act. We should have voter identification, voter ID. We should have proof of citizenship,” he continued. “We should have mail-in voting for the military and people that need it, but not for everybody, because anytime you have mail-in voting, they’re going to cheat. And they cheat like dogs, and they have to cheat.”

On Tuesday, Trump again urged Senate Republicans to “terminate the filibuster, because if [Democrats] get the chance, they’ll do it in the first hour back.”

You can watch Trump’s comments in full below.