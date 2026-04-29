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King Charles gifts Trump bell from British submarine namesake during state dinner

By 04/29/2026 | updated 6 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III speaks to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

King Charles III bestowed a historical gift upon President Donald Trump during the White House state dinner on Tuesday night.

The British royal gifted Trump a bell from a World War II British submarine named the HMS Trump. The vessel played a “critical role” against the Japanese in the Pacific Ocean, according to the king.

“May it stand as a testimony to our nations’ shared history and shining future,” Charles said. “Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring.”

Trump appeared honored by the gift while he hosted the state dinner. The king’s first state visit to the United States highlighted the long-standing relationship between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

During his speech at the lavish event, Charles quipped that Americans would be speaking French if it weren’t for British control over the colonies more than two centuries ago.

“You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German,” he said. “Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French?”

Hours before the state dinner, the 77-year-old monarch delivered a speech to Congress that touted the two countries’ friendly ties. Trump noted he was “jealous” of the “great speech.”

After their appearance in Washington, D.C., King Charles and Queen Camilla will head to New York City on Wednesday to meet with Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a 9/11 memorial ceremony. The royal couple is in the U.S. for four days.

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David Zimmermann Washington Examiner

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