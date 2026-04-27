Melania Trump slams ‘coward’ Jimmy Kimmel for WHCD parody skit about first family

First lady Melania Trump called on ABC to remove late-night host Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves, after a controversial monologue delivered on the network before a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner occured Saturday.

“Enough is enough,” Trump said in a statement posted to X. “It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Two days before the dinner was thrown into chaos from a shooting at the Washington Hilton, Kimmel performed a skit mocking President Donald Trump and the first lady in what he dubbed an “alternative” dinner.

Cole Allen was arrested on Saturday for allegedly running through the dinner’s security checkpoint and shooting at a Secret Service officer as he headed toward the main room where Trump and other attendees gathered.

Authorities have stated that Trump and administration officials were the targets, according to Allen’s alleged manifesto.

Trump, who was attending the dinner for the first time as first lady, slammed Kimmel for intending to “divide the country.”

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” Trump said. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

The skit shows Kimmel delivering the dinner’s traditional roast by a comedian. In previous years, comedians including Seth Meyers and Conan O’Brien provided entertainment by poking fun at the president, administration, and press.

But the dinner took a different approach this year, opting for mentalist Oz Pearlman over a comedian for Trump’s first appearance at the dinner as president.

In the monologue, Kimmel joked about Trump being on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s plane before pivoting to the first lady.

“And of course, our first lady Melania is here,” Kimmel said. “Look at her. So beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The first lady labeled Kimmel as a “coward” hiding behind ABC, accusing the network of protecting him.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” she said. “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has faced criticism over his remarks. Following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, ABC temporarily removed Kimmel over his monologue about the conservative commentator.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said in his September monologue following the shooting.

ABC’s parent company, Disney, announced it would bring back Jimmy Kimmel Live! after receiving mass criticisms and accusations of censorship over suspending a critic of the president from the airwaves from left-wing figures and outlets.

Disney said in a statement it was bringing Kimmel back after “thoughtful conversations” with the late-night host. In his first show back following the suspension, Kimmel delivered a tearful apology.

The Washington Examiner contacted Disney, ABC’s parent company, for comment.