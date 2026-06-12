Trump fumes over ‘fake’ peace deal terms leaked by Iran

President Donald Trump claimed that the ceasefire terms reported by Iranian state media on Friday were “fake news” and denied offering any monetary compensation to Tehran to secure their cooperation in ending the war.

Iranian state media began circulating a 14-point ceasefire agreement Friday morning, which included more than $300 billion being paid out to Iran. Some of that, $24 billion, were Iranian assets frozen by international banking institutions, while the remaining $300 billion was to be paid by the United States as reparations for damage caused by months of airstrikes.

Trump disputed those reports Friday morning on social media.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” he wrote. “Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

A senior Trump administration official told the Washington Examiner the memorandum of understanding text agreed to by the United States and Iran included only five points, as follows:

1. Nuclear material will be destroyed and removed

2. Nuclear program will be dismantled

3. None of their money released until they perform

4. Strait of Hormuz will be open

5. No Iran funding of terrorist groups

“This is what they have agreed to,” the official stated. “This is a performance-based deal.”

On Thursday, Trump himself suggested that Vice President JD Vance could travel to the Middle East to sign the deal as soon as this weekend but that it might still take some time to formalize the agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Still, the president seemed confident that his latest salvo of strikes and threats had finally cowed Iran into agreeing to U.S. terms for ending the war.

“They’ve taken a pounding like very few people could take, and they want to make the deal a lot more than I do,” he said at the time. “They will not have a nuclear weapon.”