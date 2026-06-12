Federal judge wants Todd Blanche to swear in writing anti-weaponization fund won’t be revived

A federal judge maintained a block on the Department of Justice’s $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund Friday, despite the DOJ claiming they have abandoned the planned fund aimed at compensating allies of President Donald Trump and others who say they were politically targeted by the DOJ during the Biden administration.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, extended a block on the fund she issued two weeks ago, which was set to expire Friday. Brinkema said during a hearing in a federal courtroom in Virginia Friday that she was unconvinced by public statements from DOJ officials insisting the fund is dead, according to the Associated Press.

“The (government’s) mootness argument, in my view, doesn’t go anywhere,” Brinkema said during a Friday hearing.

Brinkema also gave both sides a week to negotiate an agreement in which acting Attorney General Todd Blanche would sign a sworn declaration affirming that the fund will not be revived.

The DOJ had argued to Brinkema that the case was now moot, after Blanche and other officials had publicly said, including in testimony to Congress, they would not move forward with the controversial fund, which received pushback from both Democrats and Republicans.

“This dispute concerns an Anti-Weaponization Fund that had not been set up and is now not going forward,” the DOJ claimed in its brief filed to the district court ahead of Friday’s hearing. “As a result, Plaintiffs’ claims are not justiciable.”

The proposed fund has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, including the one in federal court in Virginia and another one filed in federal court in the District of Columbia by two police officers who worked during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

In the lawsuit in D.C. federal court, a judge took the DOJ’s word that the fund was dead and declined to issue an order blocking the anti-weaponization fund on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, warned DOJ officials that if they attempted to restart the fund, he would take action.

Blanche announced the now-abandoned fund on May 18, saying it was part of the DOJ’s efforts to compensate those who were allegedly unfairly targeted by the department, aiming to “make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again.” DOJ officials claimed the fund would have “no partisan requirements,” but Democrats were openly skeptical of that claim. After multiple lawsuits and bipartisan pushback, Blanche told Congress on June 2 that the fund would not move forward.